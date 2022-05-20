MULN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022

NEW YORK , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

