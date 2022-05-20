CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Dispose of BabyRescue Rapid Evacuation Devices Sold by Safety International Due to Fall Risk

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the dangers associated with BabyRescue Rapid Evacuation Devices. CPSC urges consumers to immediately dispose of the products, sold by Safety International LLC, due to the risk the product will break during use, creating a serious fall hazard for children.

The product is a one-time use evacuation bag, designed to lower infants and small children from an upper floor in an emergency. CPSC staff's evaluation of the products determined that the bag could detach from the grip-line while in use, posing a fall hazard to the child inside the bag.

The product is stored in a zip-up carrying bag with "BABYRESCUE" printed on the outside. The evacuation bag, which is located inside of the carrying bag, has "BABYRESCUE" printed vertically on the outside. The device is sold in red, orange and white colors and has a 60-foot yellow grip-line that is attached to the bag. Some products may contain a small, white "Made in China" tag located along the inside seam of the evacuation bag near the mesh material, while others do not. The evacuation bag is not intended for children who weigh more than 75 pounds.

CPSC is not aware of any incidents involving the BabyRescue Rapid Evacuation Device.

Safety International agreed to a stop sale of these evacuation devices in December 2021, but the firm has not agreed to an acceptable recall. Consumers are encouraged to report any incidents involving BabyRescue Rapid Evacuation Devices or similar products to CPSC at www.saferproducts.gov. CPSC is contacting known sellers and urges secondhand sellers not to sell the products.

BabyRescue Rapid Evacuation Devices were sold directly to consumers online at www.mybabyrescue.com, www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.kmart.com, www.sears.com, and additional online retailers after 2010 to December 2021 for about $120.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

