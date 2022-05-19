OHIO'S GAMING COMPANY GOES ALL-IN FOR STATE'S FIRST FREE SPORTSBOOK BETTING APP

JACK Entertainment's betJACK Caters To Ohio's Sports Fans

CLEVELAND, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Ohio fans have a preferred sportsbook when real money sports gambling becomes legal? You bet. And betJACK is the odds-on favorite.

JACK Entertainment recently rolled out betJACK, a free-to-play sports betting app that caters to Ohio's sports fans' unbridled, passionate, and never-say-die mindset. The Ohio-born betJACK app is available now as a Training Camp for Ohio fans who want to practice their skills with a free experience before real betting becomes available next year. (PRNewswire)

"This is a game changer for Ohio sports fans," said Brian Eby, President of JACK Entertainment, the parent company of Jack Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino. "From gridirons to 4-irons, hat tricks to hook shots, goal lines to line drives, betJACK is running up the score in Ohio. Jack Entertainment is Ohio's gaming company."

Each day they log in, Ohioans will receive 100 tokens to make simulated bets on any team in every sport. The tokens can't buy beer at the bar or tickets behind home plate, but they do allow players to win virtual trophies, seats on the leaderboard, and plenty of bragging rights.

The betJACK app lets players challenge friends to bet duels and track their stats on bets, winnings, and wager patterns. And it allows fans to check into The Sports Parlor, a weekly sports podcast featuring the biggest headlines and newsmakers from Ohio's sports teams.

"We're thrilled that betJACK is the only sportsbook app with real insight into the Buckeye State," said Adam Suliman, Vice President of Sports & Digital Gaming for JACK Entertainment. "We know how much Ohio fans love their local teams. They've been waiting to legally bet on sports here for years instead of having to drive across state lines. betJACK is finally giving them their shot."

To create branding for the new platform, JACK Entertainment tapped Stern Advertising, a full-service advertising and communications agency that has been headquartered in Cleveland for 68+ years. The two Ohio-based companies leveraged their deep knowledge of the Buckeye State to customize a sportsbook tool for local sports fans. Players will enjoy hometown news, game time information, and special promotions crafted with Ohio's biggest sports fans in mind.

Developed in partnership with award-winning product developer Shape Games, the betJACK app offers various betting options from spreads, money lines, over/under, and parlays, plus in-game betting. The app also features many how-to guides that explain sportsbook betting options and lingo.

betJACK is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching betJACK. The sports wagering platform is available in both desktop and mobile versions.

To learn more about the betJACK brand and sports betting news, visit betjack.com.

About JACK Entertainment LLC

JACK Entertainment is a Cleveland-based urban gaming company that owns and operates the JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino gaming properties, as well as the 800,000 square foot Higbee Building that features 13 floors of office space. The JACK gaming portfolio includes 1,400+ team members, 14 bars and restaurants, and 1.5+ million square feet of regional casino entertainment space, including 2,600+ slot machines and video lottery terminals and 120 table games featuring blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, pai gow, poker and more. Approximately five million guests visit JACK properties each year and generate over $500 million in revenue. For more information, visit jackentertainment.com.

