Jacobs Selected by TEPCO to Support Fukushima Clean-up

Framework to tackle environmental challenges at world's most complex decommissioning site

DALLAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Tokyo Electric Power Company Inc. (TEPCO) to support decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan.

Under a five-year framework agreement, Jacobs will draw on deep domain knowledge and decades of experience on major U.S. and U.K. nuclear sites to provide program and project management services to TEPCO's Fukushima Decontamination and Decommissioning Engineering Company.

In March 2011, an earthquake and tsunami caused the Fukushima Daiichi plant to experience the world's second most severe nuclear accident leading to meltdowns in three reactors, hydrogen explosions and the release of radioactive material. The framework will address key challenges, such as treatment of contaminated water, decontaminated water release, spent fuel, fuel debris and general site improvements.

Jacobs' involvement will include project management support, long-term decommissioning strategy planning, management and implementation of supply chain resources and program definition for fuel debris retrieval.

"Drawing on important cultural aspects of our client relationship, effective communication and mutual understanding as well as our deep domain experience, we will deploy deep technical capabilities to deliver superior solutions," said Jacobs Senior Vice President for Energy, Security & Technology Karen Wiemelt. "Jacobs values this opportunity to create bespoke processes, embodying industry best practices, to advance the clean-up of the world's most complex nuclear decommissioning site for the benefit of future generations."

Jacobs' specialists in Japan and the U.K. have been working with TEPCO since 2016. Under this new framework, they will be embedded within the client's organization to assist in further development of in-house decommissioning and engineering capabilities, which will assume responsibility for work previously contracted out.

"We are pleased to have this agreement and are looking forward to the significant contribution that Jacobs can offer by providing TEPCO with technology and knowledge gained from successful projects at Sellafield in the U.K.," said TEPCO Chief Decommissioning Officer Akira Ono. "This agreement is an opportunity to deepen our cooperation and proceed safely and steadily toward the decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as well as general economic conditions, including inflation, changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, and changes in capital markets, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Selected by TEPCO to Support Fukushima Clean-up; Image courtesy of Tokyo Electric Power Company (PRNewswire)

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs