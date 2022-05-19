IN THE FIGHT TO PROTECT OUR MENTAL HEALTH #BEAUTYCARES

IN THE FIGHT TO PROTECT OUR MENTAL HEALTH #BEAUTYCARES

LOUM BEAUTY AND RARE BEAUTY LAUNCH #BEAUTYCARES VOICES, A COALITION OF FOUNDERS AND INFLUENCERS COMING TOGETHER IN AN INDUSTRY WIDE MOVEMENT TO PROVIDE SUPPORT IN THE ONGOING MENTAL HEALTH PANDEMIC.

PARTNERING WITH EVA NYC, GLOW RECIPE, JOSIE MARAN, KEYS SOULCARE, KOPARI, NATUROPATHICA, NIOXIN, PHILOSOPHY, RARE BEAUTY, UOMA BEAUTY, VERSED AND WANDER BEAUTY.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental Health Action Day – Today, LOUM Beauty and Rare Beauty announce #BeautyCares Voices, a campaign with a bold ambition to reach everybody fighting to protect their mental health. With 1 in 5 American adults experiencing a mental illness each year, 63% of those with anxiety disorders not receiving treatment and 50M+ of US adults now living with Mental Illness*, Mental Health is the signature issue of our time. #BeautyCares Voices are unified in the belief that actions we take now will impact business and society for generations to come.

Led by LOUM Beauty founder Kat Bryce and Elyse Cohen, Vice President of Social Impact at Rare Beauty, the brands are forming an all-inclusive coalition of brands, founders and influencers that provide true representation across the beauty industry, united by the shared goal of helping to tackle the ongoing mental health crisis.

LOUM Beauty have been a proud partner of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) since launch whilst Rare Beauty commits 1% of Rare Beauty's sales to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.

Each #Beautycares allied brand is committed to supporting and promoting NAMI via its brand voices to help families and individuals affected by mental illness build better lives through education, support and advocacy via:

Accessibility: Providing services that are free of charge and easy to access for anyone who needs them

Inclusivity: We welcome and embrace people of all cultures and identities

Community: We create community and are committed and connected to the diversity communities across the USA

Empathy: Our staff and volunteers genuinely care and make an effort to understand without judgment

Lived Experience: As individuals and family members impacted by illness, we understand your experience because we have been there

This Mental Health Action Day (May 19, 2022) #BeautyCares Voices has the potential to reach 6 million people across its brand social platforms with a full day of IG Live programming designed to drive awareness of NAMI support services and driving awareness to brands individual efforts in targeting the communities they serve who are most affected by the Mental Health Crisis.

*Figures from the National Institute of Mental Health and the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

#BeautyCares Voices: Mental Health Action Day Programming.

BRANDS TIME TOPIC Eva NYC x One Ocean Beauty 10AM EST / 7AM PST The Environment & Mental Health Rare Beauty x Glow Recipe 11AM EST / 8AM PST How To Talk About Mental Health Nioxin x LOUM Beauty 1PM EST / 10AM PST The Real Impact of Stress & Anxiety Wander Beauty x Versed 2PM EST / 11AM PST Gen Z & Mental Health Uoma x Keys Soulcare 3PM EST / 12PM PST Diversity & Mental Health Kopari x Naturopathica 4PM EST / 1PM PST Self-Care & Mental Health Philosophy x Josie Maran 5PM EST / 2PM PST Community & Mental Health

