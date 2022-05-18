Advertise With Us
Ultra Clean Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HAYWARD, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at three upcoming investor events:

  • Wednesday June 1, 2022 - Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
  • Thursday June 2, 2022 – Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
  • Wednesday June 8, 2022 – Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
    The presentation webcast will take place at 9:10 am ET and can be accessed at www.uct.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations shortly after the presentation.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
rbennetto@uct.com

