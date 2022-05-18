REVOLUTION BEAUTY EXPANDS INTO SELECT WALGREENS STORES AND ONLINE NATIONWIDE

Revolution Beauty Expands Retail Footprint, Launching a Makeup Revolution Exclusive Cosmetics Focused Endcap

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty, a British-based authority in quality cruelty-free accessible skincare and cosmetics, announces its brand Makeup Revolution's expansion into Walgreens, an integrated healthcare pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. Growing the brand's accessibility and availability within the U.S., this expansion marks the third major retailer to carry Makeup Revolution's growing and beloved cosmetic assortment within the past two years.

With product offerings that have gone viral overnight on social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, Revolution Beauty is known as the world's biggest player in the fast beauty space. The brand boasts a cosmetics and skincare portfolio inclusive of innovative, 100% cruelty-free products within their five brands: Makeup Revolution, I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO, Revolution Skincare, and XX Revolution.

Expanding into over 2,800 Walgreens locations throughout the U.S. and featured on an exclusive endcap designed and curated specifically for Walgreens, Revolution Beauty's product assortment will include over 30 different Makeup Revolution cosmetic products considered to be their best-selling items that incorporate professional quality and highly pigmented formulas, including Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette, Loose Baking Powder and more.

Revolution Beauty founder, Adam Minto, weighs in on the brand's exponential growth for 2022 and recent marketing landscape within all retail locations:

"Expanding the Revolution Beauty portfolio of brands within the U.S. market has been a goal since day one," states Adam Minto. "We are excited to cultivate a new relationship with Walgreens with Makeup Revolution and are looking forward to growing our cosmetic offerings over the next couple of months within stores."

"By welcoming Makeup Revolution into our stores, we're ensuring that customers impacted by rising household costs don't need to trade off the quality of their beauty regimen," said Walgreens group vice president of beauty and personal care, Lauren Brindley. "With an affordable price point, we're excited to introduce a new brand to our customers that want relevant products that fit within their budget."

Makeup Revolution is now available at select Walgreens locations and online nationwide at Walgreens.com. The brands are looking forward to future exclusive product collaborations which will be announced in the summer.

ABOUT REVOLUTION BEAUTY// FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTION

Revolution Beauty is a British-based, independent company available in over 60 countries worldwide. Revolution Beauty's brands include Revolution (formerly Makeup Revolution), I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest growing company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty free, never tested on animals and 76% vegan (and growing!).

