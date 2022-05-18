Practical Pain Management and Society of Pain & Palliative Care Pharmacists Foundation Announce Inaugural Fudin Award for Mentorship

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practical Pain Management (PPM), a leading digital health brand that serves pain-treating clinicians and published by Remedy Health Media, is honored to be the establishing sponsor of the Fudin Award for Pain and Palliative Care Mentorship, presented by the Society of Pain & Palliative Care Pharmacists Foundation (SPPCP Foundation).

Fudin Award Logo (PRNewswire)

With a particular focus on education, this award will be given annually to a mentor working to hone the skills of rising clinicians in the field of chronic pain management through palliative care, advanced pain practice, and/or clinical pharmacy. The Fudin Award for Pain and Palliative Care Mentorship will honor individual clinicians who have demonstrated a commitment to both medicine and purpose in their daily practice through remarkable mentorship, a devotion to patient-centered care and education as well as inter-professional collaboration, and a sense of practicality and humor – representing the legacy of Dr. Jeffrey Fudin, or what those who know him best call "the Fudin Factor."

The inaugural award and namesake will honor Jeffrey Fudin, PharmD, FCCP, FASHP, FFSMB.

Dr. Fudin joined the PPM Editorial Advisory Board in 2014 and has served as Co-Editor-at-Large, with Jeff Gudin, MD, since the summer of 2018. Described as an icon and trailblazer throughout the pain management community, which he has served for more than 4 decades, Dr. Fudin is someone who always seeks to find an educational lesson in a case or treatment decision, including as part of his own healthcare, which took a turn in 2021 when he received a terminal cancer diagnosis. Full of what he calls "lemonade" posts from the past year of his journey with colon cancer, from initial diagnosis to medication management to insurance struggles – his personal blog exhibits relentless dedication to educating those on both the giving and receiving side of care.

SPPCP Foundation President Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCAPC, FASHP, FCCP, says, "Dr. Fudin has shaped the way many of us practice, teach, and advocate in our professional lives. I cannot think of a more fitting recognition."

Says Dr. Gudin, Dr. Fudin's Co-Editor and close colleague, "Dr. Jeffrey Fudin's passion and dedication to pain and palliative care education is unmatched. For the decades that I have known and worked with him, Dr. Fudin has strived not only to increase his knowledge in our field of chronic pain management but also has made it his life's work to pass on that knowledge to his students and peers. I have been fortunate enough to work closely with many of his former students and residents, and it is remarkable how his innate dedication to patient care and education has been imparted to those he mentored. He is a true icon in our field and 'the Fudin Factor' will live on through this legacy award."

Adds PPM Executive Managing Editor Angie Drakulich: "Dr. Fudin's determination to learn, uncover, and challenge the way that chronic disease care is delivered, even using his own experience to educate others, is unrivaled. He has shaped numerous lives and careers, even on the edges of his work, including mine."

When notified of PPM's plans for the award, Dr. Fudin shared: "I'm just overwhelmed by learning the impact I have had – one advantage of knowing your time on earth is limited…. I'm speechless and most appreciative."

About Dr. Jeffrey Fudin

Jeffrey Fudin, PharmD, FCCP, FASHP, FFSMB, has served as a clinical pharmacy specialist in pain management at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, New York, since 1982, where he also directed and founded the PGY2 Pharmacy Pain Residency. Dr. Fudin is a founding member and inaugural Trustee for the Society of Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacists (SPPCP). Dr. Fudin has been a staunch advocate for patients with chronic pain and an educator to providers for appropriately monitoring and interpreting opioid risks. He earned his doctorate from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and completed an American Cancer Society sponsored oncology/hematology fellowship at SUNY Upstate Medical University. View full bio.

About the SPPCP Foundation

The SPPCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Society of Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacists. Established in 2022, the aim of the SPPCP Foundation is to support and recognize clinicians providing high quality care, education, and advocacy for patients in pain, with serious illness, or at the end-of-life.

About PPM

Practical Pain Management (PPM) was founded in the year 2000 to provide in-depth clinical information on a variety of pain conditions and treatment approaches. Written and reviewed by pain experts and leaders in the field, PPM helps clinicians navigate the evolving landscape of pain management, from the latest research in assessment to novel approaches in care to bring about the best long-term outcomes for individual patients.

Media Contact:

Remedy Health Media

Carrie Kreiswirth

ckreiswirth@remedyhealthmedia.com

646-326-9691

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practical Pain Management (PPM)