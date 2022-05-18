Lisa Ward Announced as Vice President of Communications of the Association of Dental Support Organizations

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is pleased to announce that Lisa Ward has been appointed the new vice president of communications. In her role, Lisa will lead internal communication efforts with our members as well as advance the ADSO's mission to advocate for dental support organizations (DSO) and their affiliated dental professionals, elevating dentistry and the DSO model to the public, policymakers and key stakeholders.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Lisa to the team. Her extensive experience providing strategic communications within the dental industry will be an invaluable asset to the ADSO's members and our industry partners across the country," said ADSO Executive Director Andrew Smith. "Lisa's arrival bolsters our commitment to communicating the benefits of the DSO model, including expanding access to care and embracing innovation and technology with the mission of advancing oral healthcare in the country."

"The future of dentistry requires an understanding of the DSO model and the advantages they bring to expanding access to oral healthcare and improving dental-medical integration," explained Lisa Ward. "I'm excited for the opportunity to help communicate the value of the ADSO and its members, inspiring the next generation of dental professionals to consider DSOs as a career pathway."

"Lisa's dedication to professional and community development is an incredible complement to the ADSO's leadership team," said Emmet Scott, president of the ADSO and co-founder of Community Dental Partners. "Improving access to care in underserved areas is a pillar of the ADSO, and with Lisa's deep knowledge of the issues, we will continue to make a positive impact across the country."

Lisa brings over 30 years of communications and marketing experience to her new role, including nearly 20 years working within the dental profession.

Prior to joining the ADSO, Lisa worked as the associate executive director at the North Carolina Dental Society, where she helped guide the society's strategic plan and legislative efforts. She has also served in executive-level positions at Delta Dental of Kansas and Capstrat, reinforcing her communications and oral healthcare expertise.

Lisa attended the University of North Dakota where she earned a bachelor's degree in speech communications. Additionally, she earned the Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation in 2015 from the American Society of Association Executives.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 90 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 160 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers, and the media. Its members operate in 48 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 12,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, and Japan.

