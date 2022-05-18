Hepsiburada named as Turkey's Most Recommended E-Commerce Brand

According to research conducted by FutureBright with 5,400 participants, Hepsiburada has been identified as the "Top Recommended E-Commerce Brand of Turkey" thanks to its product and service quality.

ISTANBUL, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), today announced that "E-commerce NPS (Net Promoter Score) Research" conducted by FutureBright, an independent research institution, has named Hepsiburada as the "Top Recommended E-Commerce Brand of Turkey." The first quarter 2022 report surveyed 5,400 participants. According to the research, Hepsiburada leads the market ahead of other players.

Turkey's Hepsiburada stands out with its high standards in customer experience and continues to offer trailblazing and life-changing services including "frictionless return service", in which Hepsiburada picks up returns from customers' doors at their preferred schedule across the country at no additional fee (subject to certain exceptions) and "Next-day delivery" filter on the platform. These services provide a "peace of mind" experience to its customers during their shopping journey. Also, the recently launched "HepsiJet XL", the two-men handling cargo service by HepsiJet, helps extend the same "peace of mind" experience to the delivery of oversized products such as white goods, TV sets and furniture, which require expert handling.

Hepsiburada Chief Marketing Officer Ender Özgün said; "We are delighted to be Turkey's top recommended e-commerce brand. We are focused on further enhancing our service quality through the efficient use of logistics and technology, while applying our customer experience-oriented philosophy to formulating projects with our R&D teams. We will continue to strive for millions of customers and tens of thousands of business partners to say "I'm so happy, I have Hepsiburada," and to make their lives easier."

About Hepsiburada:

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven ecommerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants. Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

