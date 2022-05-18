Combine Kaleidescape with Lutron to Create the Ultimate Cinema Experience in Any Room at Any Time

Lutron HomeWorks and RadioRA 3 lighting control system's direct integration with Kaleidescape delivers infinite possibilities for residential design and architecture

COOPERSBURG, Pa. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, makers of the ultimate movie player, and Lutron Electronics, the global leader in architectural lighting controls and automated shading solutions, are redefining home entertainment with the ability to turn any room into an exceptional movie watching environment.

Press play on Kaleidescape to transform any space into an optimal environment to enjoy premium quality entertainment.

By simply pressing play, Kaleidescape sends information cues to enable control system triggers that can close shades and bring lighting to specified levels, seamlessly transforming any space into an optimal environment for families to enjoy premium quality entertainment.

"With visual display technology getting thinner and larger in size, they are quickly becoming a design feature that savvy architects and designers can build into the texture of any given space," explains Douglas Weinstein, editor and partner at Technology Designer Magazine. "This brings a new creative element to architects and designers looking to incorporate innovative lighting, shading, integrated controls, and automation systems in early-stage planning for new construction, remodels and smart home upgrades."

Kaleidescape and Lutron's newly announced collaboration embraces this growing trend, blending environmental elements with entertainment offerings, to deliver a new experience that residential designers and architects can build into creative concepts for clients. By directly integrating Lutron's flagship HomeWorks lighting control system with current Kaleidescape Strato players, any room can now be transformed into an ultimate cinema experience with the click of a button or voice command.

"Kaleidescape with HomeWorks provides seamless control of Lutron's Sivoia QS shades and Ketra lighting, giving customers an entertainment experience anywhere in the house, going beyond the dedicated home theater concept," explains Norma Garcia-Muro, vice president of marketing, Kaleidescape. "In addition, the Kaleidescape Terra server is a central hub for the house, enabling simultaneous playback of content, delivering an escape to any room be it the kids' playroom, family room or recreation space."

"The ability to directly couple control automation of lighting and shading with Kaleidescape's premium entertainment platform brings a new dimension to the concept of home entertainment, providing infinite possibilities to architects and designers who work with Lutron," said Ben Bard, engineering director at Lutron. "With the innovative capabilities Lutron and Kaleidescape now offer, integrating entertainment and environmental experiences into design build is no longer limited to a single dedicated room."

Kaleidescape is the only company that offers seamless automation capabilities to control systems, designed from the ground up for the custom integration channel. Unlike the streaming video experience, Kaleidescape and Lutron systems increase the beauty, elegance, and ability to transform an ordinary home into an extraordinary home.

The direct integration of Lutron's flagship HomeWorks and RadioRA 3 systems with current Kaleidescape players is now available. For residential designers and architecture professionals interested in learning more contact your local Lutron or Kaleidescape dealer.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

Founded in 1961, lighting and shading control leader Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to smart lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions- including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira-are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

