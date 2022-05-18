Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Debut New Primal Menu, Fit For Humans and Dinosaurs Alike, In Celebration of Jurassic World Dominion

Partnership with Universal Pictures Offers Exclusive Menu and Brings an Epic Restaurant Experience Inspired By the New Film To Life

Jurassic World Dominion arrives in theaters June 10, 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® , and Universal Pictures are teaming up to give fans a chance to experience a taste of the highly anticipated release of Jurassic World Dominion, the epic conclusion to the $5 billion franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, which arrives in theaters June 10, nationwide.

In celebration of the “Jurassic World Dominion” partnership, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s launch the new Primal Menu, fit for humans and dinosaurs alike. The menu features a variety of savory offerings for carnivores including the mouthwatering Primal Angus Thickburger™, the Primal Burrito and the Primal Biscuit with Fried Egg. For herbivores, Carl’s Jr. will exclusively offer the Beyond Wraptor Burger as well as the Double Beyond Wraptor Burger. (PRNewswire)

Already known for innovative and craveable menu items, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are introducing one of their most flavorful, meatiest burgers, burritos and biscuits to date with the all-new Primal Menu. Available now, the menu features a variety of savory offerings, fit for carnivores craving slow-cooked prime rib including the mouthwatering Primal Angus Thickburger™, the Primal Burrito and the Primal Biscuit with Fried Egg. For the herbivores, Carl's Jr. will offer the Beyond™ Wraptor Burger as well as the Double Beyond™ Wraptor Burger made with Plant-based Beyond Burger® Patties. And of course, these menu items wouldn't be complete without the tangy Amber BBQ Sauce, an homage to the iconic Jurassic World amber resin.

"Jurassic World is such an iconic franchise, just like our menus, that we wanted to make sure we were doing the films justice and pulled a lot of inspiration from them when we were creating these innovative menu items," said Owen Klein, vice president of global culinary innovation of CKE Restaurants. "The culinary team had a lot of fun with this and when consumers bite into these big, meaty items, we want them to be instantly transported to the world of Jurassic."

To build excitement leading up to the film's release, CKE is bringing the movie to life by turning two Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations into the biggest dinosaur bite magnet the world has ever seen. These Jurassic World Dino Takeovers in Los Angeles and Nashville will feel as if they could almost be part of the movie itself -- there may even be a Jurassic T. rex at the Los Angeles location. Fans should go at their own risk because this summer, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants are the most thrilling places to be.

"We're giving guests the opportunity to experience the world of Jurassic with unforgettable bites, as well as an innovative, extensive 360 marketing campaign," said Chad Crawford, chief brand officer of CKE Restaurants. "From TikTok to Waze, the brands invested in unique partnerships as well as captivating billboards to showcase this compelling collaboration. On top of all that, we're excited for movie fanatics and foodie lovers alike to have the opportunity to explore our Dino Takeovers in Nashville and Los Angeles."

The partnership and menu will be complemented by a full creative campaign launching on May 23, with a mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including television, cinema, radio, out-of-home, social media and print. With custom co-branded creative, guests will feel transported into the film with unique digital media including an Augmented Reality Lens through Snapchat, custom rich media with Yahoo!/Kargo, a branded digital game experience in Uber and Lyft via Octopus and much more.

The Primal Menu offerings are available now for a limited time at participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations in the US. The Dino Takeovers will run June 1-8, at one restaurant in Los Angeles and one restaurant in Nashville, ahead of the film's June 10 debut. The partnership is also going global, with promotions being executed on the local levels in the Middle East and Canada with their own Jurassic Menu offerings.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Freshly Baked Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and over 35 international markets and U.S. overseas territories. For more information about CKE, please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

About Jurassic World Dominion

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film's returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015's Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar®-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Colin Trevorrow.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment present, in association with Perfect World Pictures, a Colin Trevorrow film.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ) Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

