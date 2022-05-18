Capital Health Earns Third Consecutive Honor for Excellence in Lactation Services

HOPEWELL, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Health recently earned recognition from the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®) for excellence in lactation care. For the third consecutive time, Lactation Services at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell received the IBCLC Care Award for its work to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding through staff education and training, and for staffing professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant® (IBCLC®) certification. Additionally, Capital Health's designation as a Baby-Friendly Hospital further demonstrates its commitment to providing the highest level of breastfeeding care.

Supporting our new families as they learn how to feed their babies is a unique privilege," said Melanie Miller, Lactation Services Coordinator at Capital Health and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. "Our goal at Capital Health is to provide compassionate and comprehensive support and education to all of our families. This international recognition demonstrates that our staff meets the highest standards in lactation and clinical breastfeeding care. From the prenatal period through their hospital stay and beyond our families can feel confident we are prepared to support them in meeting their individual goals.

IBLCE Chair of the Board Annabelle Mack said, "The IBCLC Care Award honors lactation programs dedicated to making expert assistance available when breastfeeding families need it. Thank you to the IBCLCs around the world advancing global public health by promoting breastfeeding through professional and compassionate care, advocacy and training."

The IBCLCs at Capital Health focus on preventive care, so they are available during pregnancy to assess and provide information on how to successfully initiate breastfeeding. They continue that assistance after the baby is born by helping families overcome breastfeeding challenges, providing accurate information, and continuing to support them as their baby grows. Capital Health IBCLCs are available seven days a week for inpatient care, phone support after discharge, and outpatient visits.

Capital Health's Lactation Center is part of Maternity Services at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, the most comprehensive maternity program in the area. From routine deliveries to high-risk needs, services at the Josephine Plumeri Birthing Center provide a full range of prenatal, obstetrical, postpartum, and neonatal care options so newborns have the greatest chance for a healthy start. In addition, the Regional Perinatal Center at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell provides neonatal care, including Mercer County's only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for at-risk births. To learn more, visit capitalhealth.org/maternity.

