BLEND A BRIGHTER SUMMER WITH THE RETURN OF BAILEYS COLADA!

Baileys Partners with World Renowned Floral Sculpture Artist Mr. Flower Fantastic and Actress and Producer La La Anthony to Bring Summer Vibes Through Art, Culture and Baileys Colada Cocktails

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending a delicious frozen cocktail is a quintessential summer ritual, but Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur is blending more than just drinks this season to showcase that when you mix flavors, customs and of course cocktails, the result is a more vibrant outlook (and taste) on life. Kicking off the much-anticipated summer months, the limited time offering Baileys Colada returns in partnership with floral sculpture artist Mr. Flower Fantastic and actress and producer La La Anthony to bring delightfully unexpected ways to indulge with Baileys Colada all summer long, whenever or wherever you may be!

Taking inspiration from her Puerto Rican heritage, and where some say the Piña Colada first originated, La La Anthony is upping her Colada game this summer by sharing three new signature Baileys Colada recipes infusing different tropical flavors, spices and fruits reminiscent of her blended, vibrant background. But it doesn't stop there – La La has tapped her friend and floral artist Mr. Flower Fantastic to design three edible floral garnishes that complement the unique and delicious cocktail ingredients and showcase the power that flowers have to elevate the senses and enhance the Colada cocktail experience.

Minty Co-La La Paired with Mr. Flower Fantastic's marigold and mint pineapple floral garnish



Ingredients 3/4 oz Bailey Colada Irish Cream Liqueur 3/4 oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum 1/2 oz Puerto Rican Rum 1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup Mint Sprig Two Cucumber Rounds Preparation 1. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled 2. Strain into a colada glass over crushed ice 3. Garnish with Mr. Flower Fantastic's marigold and mint pineapple floral garnish Coquito Colada Paired with Mr. Flower Fantastic's coconut and orchid floral garnish



Ingredients 1 oz Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur 3/4 oz Captain Morgan White Rum 1 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice 1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1/2 oz Cinnamon Powder 5 Basil Leaves Freshly Grated Nutmeg Muddled Cranberries



Preparation 1. Muddle cranberries at the bottom of a tall Collins glass 2. Combine remaining ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled. 3. Strain into a Collins glass over crushed ice 4. Top with hibiscus tea 5. Garnish with Mr. Flower Fantastic's coconut and orchid floral garnish Whipped Colada Lemonade Paired with Mr. Flower Fantastic's lemon zest floral garnish Ingredients 2 oz. Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur 2 1/2 oz Full Fat Coconut Milk 1 oz. Simple Syrup 3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice Tamarind Paste and Desiccated Coconut for Rim Preparation Dip the top of a Collins glass into a plate of tamarind paste, then dip into a separate plate of desiccated coconut Fill a blender with about 12 cubes of ice. Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth consistency. Pour into a Collins glass. Garnish with Mr. Flower Fantastic's lemon zest floral garnish

"Baileys Colada was my go-to summer indulgence last year thanks to the delicious pineapple and coconut flavors that made it easier than ever to catch all the vacation vibes," says La La Anthony. "This year, I'm tapping into my Puerto Rican roots to create some new go-to Baileys Colada cocktails with help from my friend Mr. Flower Fantastic, that will definitely brighten up any summer day!"

Mr. Flower Fantastic adds, "Floristry is a powerful art form that can help to brighten a space through multiple senses including sight, smell and taste. Summer is the brightest season of the year and I'm thrilled to be partnering with Baileys to elevate the sensory experience of a Baileys Colada cocktail in unique and unexpected ways with my art."

To celebrate the return of Baileys Colada and ring in the 'unofficial start of summer' heading into Memorial Day weekend, Mr. Flower Fantastic is popping up with a floral installation in Union Square, Manhattan from May 24th – 25th featuring a life size Piña Colada that takes inspiration from the Baileys Colada's signature blend of Irish Cream and the flavors of creamy coconut and sweet pineapple. If you're looking to try Baileys Colada for yourself, you can sip on La La Anthony's signature cocktails paired with Mr. Flower Fantastic's edible floral garnishes at cultural events across the country this summer in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Miami.

"We are so excited to bring back Baileys Colada this season and help give consumers (21+) another reason to treat themselves all summer long," says Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "It's the perfect welcome to the brighter months ahead and we're thrilled to be partnering with La La Anthony and Mr. Flower Fantastic to help create these new and unique Baileys Colada cocktails that fuse both art and culture as we kick off the season."

Baileys Colada is available nationwide for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys Colada over ice or blended with ice a perfect warm weather indulgence. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly.

About Mr. Flower Fantastic

Mr. Flower Fantastic, MFF, is a New York-based multi-disciplinary artist with a focus in floristry and design. He is globally recognized for his one-of-a-kind floral sculptures presently on display in more than 10 countries around the world. For more information on his studio practice, follow @mrflowerfantastic, or visit www.mffstudio.com.

