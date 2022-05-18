ARITZIA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia" or the "Company") (TSX: ATZ) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 3,732,725 of its subordinate voting shares ("Shares"), it entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when Aritzia would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, the Company has instructed the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Aritzia in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented today.

Pursuant to the ASPP, the Company has instructed the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Aritzia in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented today.