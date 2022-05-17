Epson Brings Families Together to Celebrate Cherished Photographs for Inaugural Family Photo Month

Preserve, Rediscover and Share Your Family History with the Epson FastFoto High-Speed Scanner and EcoTank Photo Supertank Printer

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As families continue to juggle busy schedules, parents are at the heart of it all. During this year's Mother's Day and Father's Day, Epson is encouraging family members to gather old photos, stroll down memory lane, and share treasured stories and milestones in celebration of Family Photo Month. To help recognize families everywhere, Epson is offering a range of promotions up to $100 off of the FastFoto® Wireless High-Speed Photo Scanner at select participating retailers in May and June.*

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8888253-epson-brings-families-together-inaugural-family-photo-month/

"Countless memories are stored away in boxes and never spoken about until there is a reason to dig them out. We don't want those irreplaceable memories to be forgotten. With Epson Family Photo Month starting this May, we want to celebrate moms and dads and bring families together to rediscover, print, and share cherished memories," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, consumer sales, Epson America.

In celebration of Family Photo Month, Shaquille O'Neal and his mother Lucille O'Neal are featured in Epson's Family Photo Month campaign, reliving, and sharing memories, while creating new ones by scanning cherished photos together. In addition, with the right technology, such as the FastFoto scanner and EcoTank® Photo Supertank printer, it's easy to create digital backups, slide shows, picture books, and photo copies to share with family, friends, and future generations to come:

Back Up Your Memories

In the U.S. today, there are billions of unscanned photos tucked away in attics, basements, garages, and closets. To avoid losing them to deterioration or natural disasters, families can turn to versatile scanning solutions like the FastFoto FF-680W Wireless High-Speed Photo Scanning System. Quickly scan thousands of photos – as fast as one photo per second1 and easily restore, save, and organize old photos, postcards, panoramas, and documents. Priceless memories can be digitized, salvaged, and brought back to life with auto enhancement, color restoration and enlargements.

Share Your Memories for Generations to Come

Instantly upload digitized photos to online storage solutions for archiving, email them to grandparents or siblings, or share them during family gatherings or through social media. Together with the Epson FastFoto app,2 capture the voice of loved ones and create custom videos with music, audio, text, and transitions from an iOS® or Android™ smartphone or device, and relive treasured moments for generations to come.

Craft and Decorate with Memories

Adored photographs can also be utilized to decorate the home or crafted into personalized gifts. While original copies are meant for safe-keeping, additional lab-quality color photo copies can be printed from the convenience of the home with the cartridge-free EcoTank Photo ET-8500 and EcoTank Photo ET-8550 all-in-one Supertank printers. These photo printers have extraordinary media handling capabilities; families can print on a variety of paper types including cardstock and other specialty media up to 1.3 mm thick. Making any image come to life, the EcoTank Photo ET-8500 can print borderless photos up to 8.5" x 11" and the EcoTank Photo ET-8550 wide-format can print borderless photos up to 13" x 19". Print for up to two years with each included and replacement set of bottles.3 With low-cost replacement ink bottles, families can print 4" x 6" photos for about 4 cents each compared to 40 cents with cartridges4 so there's no need to worry about running out of ink or high photo printing costs.

Pricing and Availability

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*From May 1 to May 15, receive a $50 instant rebate. From May 29 to June 6, receive up to a $100 instant rebate. The Epson FastFoto FF-680W is available at Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples and Amazon. Prices are subject to change.

1 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.

2 Requires Epson FastFoto App download (data usage fees may apply) compatible mobile device and a FastFoto FF-680W (sold separately).

3 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 200 pages.

4 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO 29103 page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of June 2020.

EPSON, EcoTank and FastFoto are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.