Censia Joins the US board of So They Can to Support Children's Education in Africa

CEO Joanna Riley and Executive Board Member Monica Bua to join the US board of So They Can

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia CEO and cofounder Joanna Riley and executive board member Monica Bua have joined the US board of So They Can, an international non-profit organization committed to breaking the poverty cycle in Africa through education.

Censia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Censia) (PRNewswire)

Joanna Riley, CEO and co-founder of Censia Talent Intelligence, has a deep personal connection with this mission. "I am excited to work with So They Can to open the floodgates to education so that every child has the opportunity to step foot inside the classroom, regardless of their identity, upbringing or the hardship that they have been born into. Censia exists to unleash the full potential in every single individual to contribute to the global economy, and I strongly believe that our partnership with So They Can is the most effective way to create greater prosperity for these children and families."

"Education is key to reducing poverty, improving equity, saving the planet and ensuring we have enough human capital to advance our world. We are building our ambassador program in the US which will have a dramatic increase on the number of girls we will put through school every year in Africa." said Monica Bua.

"Right now 258 million children are left without access to education. Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rates of education exclusion, with over one-fifth of children between the ages of about 6 and 11 not attending school." says So They Can co-founder Cassandra Treadwell. "We look forward to scaling our impact with the support of Joanna Riley, Monica Bua and the rest of their committed team.

So They Can is educating 33,000 students annually and, to date, has graduated 474 teachers, and provided over a million meals. The organization also provides medical services and has treated more than 20,000 individuals. You can learn more about the organization's impact by visiting https://www.sotheycan.org/what-we-do/our-impact/ .

About Censia

Censia harnesses the power of deep system intelligence applied to an exceptional master dataset to recruit, develop, and retain a high-quality, diverse workforce and forecast future talent needs. We supercharge talent decisions across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.censia.com .

About So They Can

So They Can is an international NGO that delivers education and empowerment programs in some of the most vulnerable communities in East Africa. To learn more, visit https://www.sotheycan.org/what-we-do/our-impact/ .

