Caution: New collection packs the red-hot taste of Hot Ones™ wing sauces into the hottest Pringles® crisps yet

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat lovers know Pringles® Scorchin' never fails to kick it up a notch by delivering a spicy heat that builds over time, but the flavor masters at Pringles set their sights on a new challenge. Enlisting the help of First We Feast's™ internet phenomenon Hot Ones™, whose notoriously hot wing sauces put fans' tastebuds to the test, Pringles is releasing the NEW limited-edition Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones™ lineup. This collection of Hot Ones-inspired crisps pack a deliciously fiery burn in every bite. Can you handle the heat?

Pringles® Teams Up With Emmy-Nominated Talk Show Hot Ones™ To Release Limited-Edition Lineup For Spicy Lovers To Test Their Limits (PRNewswire)

Proceed with caution and be careful around the eyes! Nobody does spice that makes you sweat better than Hot Ones, and packing the delicious, red-hot taste of Hot Ones wing sauce into each fiery crisp was a task suited only for the flavor masters at Pringles.

"Our partnership with Hot Ones is a match made in spicy heaven, so we're thrilled to collaborate with the show known to test your limits with hot questions and even hotter wing sauce," said Mauricio Jenkins, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "We challenged ourselves to perfectly match the fiery burn of Hot Ones wing sauce to create our spiciest flavors yet. The debut of the Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones lineup will have fans sweating just like their favorite celeb guests on the show."

The product is available in three flavor varieties:

Pringles® Scorchin' Hot Ones™ The Classic Hot Sauce : The timeless hot sauce flavor with an extra peppery kick that will keep snackers coming back for more.

Pringles® Scorchin' Hot Ones™ Los Calientes Rojo: The perfect balance of sweet applewood smoked red jalapeños and tangy habanero for a fiery blaze in every bite.

Pringles® Scorchin' Hot Ones™ Los Calientes Verde: The punchy, smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles, sweet fruit and tart tomatillo packed in one, crispy bite.

No Hot Ones challenge is complete without the notorious Last Dab, an extra dollop of their lineup's hottest sauce on the final wing. While the Last Dab-ified Pringles are not available for purchase, Pringles and Hot Ones are offering four hundred lucky heat-lovers the chance to win a can of Last Dab-ified Pringles with the Show Us Your Hotness Sweepstakes. If fans are looking for fun for the whole family, they can try participating in the Truth or Dab Sweepstakes for a chance to win 1 of 50 Hot Ones Truth or Dab Expansion Packs.

"Since its launch in 2012, the Emmy-nominated Hot Ones continues to be a pop-culture phenomenon. What started as a show seventeen seasons and two billion views ago, has forever redefined the way celebrities connect with their fans and the world at large," said Chris Schonberger, general manager of First We Feast. "This partnership with Pringles will once again satisfy the appetite of our massive fan base of Spice Lords and encourage them to eat the show in a new way."

Fans can enter both the Show Us Your Hotness and Truth or Dab sweepstakes by scanning the QR Code on any Pringles Scorchin' x Hot Ones product and following the on-screen prompts. For all promotional details, rules, and regulations, please visit hotones.pringles.com/termsandconditions.

Be on the lookout for limited-edition Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde at retailers nationwide beginning this June, Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo at Walmart stores beginning this June and limited-edition Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones The Classic Hot Sauce available at Circle K beginning this July, while supplies last.

Fans can also get a sneak peek of the collection at the International Foodservice Editorial Council Bubble Party (5/23), Sweets & Snacks Expo (5/24-5/26) and ComplexLand Immersive Virtual Pop Culture Festival (5/25-5/27).

Follow @Pringles and @HotOnesGameShow on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news and tag @Pringles and @FirstWeFeast using #HotONES. Keep your eyes peeled for these blazing crisps to make an appearance on a special episode of Hot Ones this July!

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About First We Feast

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series—Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads—with a community of 10 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 1.9 billion views to date. Through the success of Hot Ones, the brand has created an eight-figure commerce business featuring hot sauces sold on Heatonist and Amazon, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear and apparel collection with Reebok, a TV show on truTV, "Hot Ones: The Game Show," and much more.

"Hot Ones" is nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. "Hot Ones" won the 2022, 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink, 2018 Shorty Award for Best Web Series and host Sean Evans won the 2018 and 2019 Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host. First We Feast won Best Overall YouTube Presence in the 2020 Shorty Awards, and "Food Skills: Mozzarella Kings of New York" won the 2019 James Beard Award for Online Video, on Location. First We Feast received the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

