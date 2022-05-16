Marriott International Introduces Travel Media Network, Powered by Yahoo

Marriott debuts the hospitality industry's first global omnichannel media network, enabling advertisers to deliver curated experiences to millions of travelers

BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc., today announced the launch of the Marriott Media Network, an omnichannel cross-platform advertising solution for brand advertisers, enabling curated content experiences and offerings to guests throughout their travel journey. To power its network of owned channels, Marriott is exclusively collaborating with Yahoo, an industry-leading unified stack advertising platform.

The Marriott Media Network initially will offer brand advertisers exposure to travelers in the U.S. and Canada, ultimately expanding to travelers globally including all the more than 164 million members in Marriott Bonvoy, the company's award-winning travel program. The network is expected to feature premium inventory spanning its owned channels including display, mobile, video, email and digital out-of-home (in-room television and digital screens) when fully deployed. For brand advertisers, the Marriott Media Network will offer an unprecedented combination of scale and personalized media to an audience of in-demand, high-intent travelers.

For travelers, tailored brand experiences will drive smarter purchase decisions and a more fulfilling travel experience. The Marriott Media Network will provide travelers with relevant products and services during their travel journey, including throughout their path of purchase, pre-arrival and during their stay. Marriott's audience has intent, and travelers will be in the right mindset when receiving these offerings.

"We are thrilled to launch the Marriott Media Network, which will enable advertisers to create curated content that aligns with the 30 brands in our portfolio," said Chris Norton, Senior Vice President of Marketing Channels & Optimization, Marriott International. "The Marriott Media Network will foster connections through our owned channels with guests, creating a broader and more rewarding travel experience."

Marriott's media partnership with Yahoo spans supply and demand with Yahoo SSP serving as the exclusive access point for activating the Marriott Media Network supply. In addition, the global Yahoo ad sales team will lead demand generation and sales across Marriott's paid media and the Marriott Media Network, leveraging Yahoo's expanded Demand Side Platform.

"We are excited to work with Marriott International in driving meaningful growth via industry innovation," said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Yahoo. "As media networks become increasingly important, we are well-positioned to collaborate with Marriott to power the hospitality industry's first media network with an end-to-end demand and supply solution for the cookieless world."

The exclusive offering is one of Yahoo's strategic full-stack collaborations, highlighting Yahoo's unique ability to support advertisers and publishers in unlocking the full value of their content, audiences, and marketing. Yahoo offers both buy- and sell-side capabilities as well as an exchange – all tightly integrated to work better together. The Marriott Media Network will help open innovative opportunities to connect and personalize ad experiences across paid and owned media channels.

