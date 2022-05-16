InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Head Covering with a Serene Look (SGM-133)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable head covering that could provide a sense of calm and peace," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented SCRAPS. My design could appeal to a variety of wearers including anyone who enjoys hip hop."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique head covering with a serene appearance. In doing so, it could evoke harmony, peace and tranquility. It also enhances fashion and style and it could spark conversation. The invention features a novel design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals age 6 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGM-133, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

