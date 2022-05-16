InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Accessory for Bowlers (SDB-1622)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to wear your favorite shoes bowling without causing damage," said an inventor, from Lakeside, Calif., "so I invented the BOWL NINJA. My design would eliminate the need to wear ugly and embarrassing footwear when bowling."

The invention provides an effective way to transform fashionable athletic shoes into functional bowling shoes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing traditional bowling shoes. As a result, it enhances style and comfort. It also could increase blood flow and provide added healing properties. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for bowlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

