GenScript Launches GMP Single-Strand and Double-Strand DNA Service for Supporting Gene and Cell Therapy Development

Announcement underscores GenScript's mission to support full non-viral cell therapy development into IND-enabling and clinical stages

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc. , the world's leading life-science research tools and services provider, announced the availability of new GMP-grade GenExact™ single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) and GenWand™ closed-end linear double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) services. These services will enable next-generation gene and cell therapy R&D programs to advance to IND filing and clinical trials faster and more efficiently.

(PRNewsfoto/GenScript Biotech Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Today's announcement, made at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th annual meeting (booth #280), further establishes GenScript as the leading provider of non-viral homology-directed repair (HDR) template solutions for immune-cell engineering. GenScript now offers varying grades of non-viral HDR payload materials that support use cases across early discovery research, process development, and clinical studies.

CRISPR-based non-viral gene insertion methods have gained popularity among research teams with concerns about the FDA's recent draft guidance concerning the use of viruses for gene and cell therapy. Non-viral HDR templates, in combination with CRISPR technology, can accelerate cell engineering compared to traditional GMP virus-based engineering, delivering results faster than alternate techniques.

"This new investment by GenScript demonstrates our commitment to non-viral delivery technology. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and stakeholders in academia and industry to support their cell therapy R&D programs and further development of non-viral delivery platforms and workflows," said Ray Chen, PhD, president of GenScript USA Life Science Group. "We know this technology will be a more efficient and safer solution for cell engineering."

New services designed to support both INDs and Phase 1 clinical trials

GenScript's GMP ssDNA And dsDNA services enable faster CAR-T drug development:

GenExact™ ssDNA up to 5000nt in length, 100mg/batch production scale

GenWand™ closed-end, linear dsDNA up to 10,000nt in length, gram level/batch production scale

GenScript has been collaborating with several academic and industry partners in the development of CRISPR non-viral gene insertion. Recently, Dr. Alex Marson's lab at UCSF published a paper demonstrating how CRISPR RNP technology can both knock out endogenous T-cell receptors and integrate replacement anti-cancer receptors.

The UCSF team has been using GenScript's latest single-strand DNA to improve non-viral gene knock-in efficiency. Working in collaboration with GenScript, the team engineered modifications to the DNA payload to promote co-localization and delivery (or 'shuttle') to the nucleus.

To learn more about GenScript's genome-editing technologies, visit the GMP ssDNA and dsDNA information page .

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the USA, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights and technical secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of December 31st, 2020, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 52,500 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide. For more information visit genscript.com .

