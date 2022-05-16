Franworth Bolsters Future with Growth Investment from Guideboat Capital Partners

Franworth to use funding to scale its services and accelerate value creation opportunities for its portfolio of franchise brands

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth, a professional shared services platform that specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success, announces it has raised new funding from Guideboat Capital Partners, a Dallas based private equity firm.

Founded in 2016 by John Rotche, International Franchise Association Entrepreneur of the Year award winner, Franworth's mission is to identify franchise brands with high growth potential and provide them with the assets needed for scalable, long-term growth. Franworth utilizes its expansive suite of professional services, best-in-class processes, talent, technology, and proprietary supply chain system to drive enterprise value for franchise brands.

Guideboat's investment will allow Franworth to better support its existing partner brands with more talent and resources, while also expanding its portfolio and bringing on more high-potential franchise brands.

"Guideboat checks all the boxes for us as a partner. Mike Sutton and his team have a clear understanding how collectively we can pave new, rewarding paths for the future of emerging brands," said John Rotche, founder and CEO of Franworth. "The investment marks a significant step in our company's mission to better support the growth of the brands under our umbrella. We'll be able to directly invest this capital back into our organization and the existing brands we work with today, while also continuing to remain opportunistic in forging new franchise brand partnerships."

The growth capital will fuel Franworth and its current portfolio of franchise brands, which includes The Lash Lounge, The Barre Code, skoah facial shop, CITYROW, Frostfire Wellness Spa, Garage Kings, HomeSteady, and HealthSource America's Chiropractor, to achieve the scale potential it has forecasted with a more robust foundation. Franworth's existing portfolio of brands and franchisees stand to benefit from the additional support in talent and resources.

"We were drawn to Franworth because the support their team offers franchises is second to none. There's an incredible amount of growth potential in their portfolio," said Mike Sutton, Managing Partner of Guideboat Capital Partners. "Guideboat is thrilled to be on this journey and support a vision we can get behind with remarkably skilled entrepreneurs."

As part of the transaction, Mike Sutton will join Franworth's Board of Directors. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate accelerated growth, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. The leadership team has over 500 years of combined franchise experience, including President Dave Keil, who is a four-time franchisor; three International Franchise Association (IFA) board members in founder and CEO John Rotche, Managing Partner David Barr and The Lash Lounge CEO Meg Roberts; two IFA Entrepreneur of the Year recipients in Rotche and Barr, as well as former NFL star and entrepreneur Drew Brees. Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes The Lash Lounge®, The Barre Code®, skoah facial shop®, CITYROW®, Frostfire Wellness Spa®, Garage Kings®, HomeSteady®, and HealthSource America's Chiropractor®. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit www.franworth.com.

About Guideboat Capital Partners

Guideboat Capital Partners is a Dallas based private equity firm focused on investments in entrepreneur and founder led lower middle-market companies. Guideboat Capital Partners is a long-term partner to great management teams seeking out the next level of growth or liquidity. Guideboat Capital Partners continuously supports their portfolio companies as active advisers and offers operational support to achieve full potential value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit the Guideboat Capital Partners website: www.guideboatcap.com.

