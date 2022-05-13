Unicoeye Holds the 3rd Anniversary Celebration for Colored Contact Lenses Lovers

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the rapidly advancing contact lens technology, it paved the way for people to easily change the color of their eyes by wearing colored contact lenses. Unicoeye, an online marketer of colored contact lenses, is celebrating its third anniversary on May 9th, 2022 by launching the latest products and the most surprising prices. There is always one people like.

Anniversary Details:

Limited time specials ( May 9th - June 9th ): $9.9 USD

Event upgrade ( May 16th - June 9th ): Buy Products Get Case Free

Last carnival ( May 23th - June 9th ): Buy Four Get Five Free

Our Brand

The eyes are the windows of the heart and the way we connect with each other. They can tell our stories and show our feelings. Therefore, beautiful eyes play an important role in eye contact. To bring beauty and confidence to those interested in colored contact lenses, Unicoeye has been dedicated to providing high-quality and good-looking lenses since its inception.

Expertise

Curious about the lens production technology that causes no harm to the eyes at all? Unicoeye insists on using the latest "Sandwich Printing" technology to protect customers' vision health. In this technology, the color pigment is placed between two lenses to avoid direct contact of the pigment or other irritating substances with the eyes. At the same time, the color remains intact without increasing the thickness of the lens. More importantly, it can protect people from some eye problems when wearing contact lenses, such as myopia, corneal abrasion, eye infections, etc. Therefore, Unicoeye is professional in providing various fashionable and safety certificated colored contact lenses with this technology.

Concentration

Unicoeye also focuses on the quality of lenses and puts the health of customers' eyes in the first place while pursuing fashion. Compared to the common HEMA material of lenses, Unicoeye uses polymacon material to make lenses thinner and softer. In addition, this material can reduce protein deposits and then result in a more comfortable wearing experience.

At the same time, Unicoeye is approved by The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a regulatory department responsible for protecting public health. As people begin their beauty journey, please keep in mind that contact lenses, even cosmetic ones, are medical devices requiring FDA certification before selling. Wearing lenses without FDA certification could lead to eye infections and even cause blindness in severe cases. Taking eye health as a top priority, Unicoeye spares no effort to raise the awareness of safety among people who purchase colored contact lenses.

With the rise in popularity of colored contact lenses, it's becoming commonplace to see them all over social media, worn by cosplayers, makeup artists, and countless other influencers. Whether a mild enhancement of one's existing eye color or a sense of fantasy conveyed through an entirely unnaturally hue, the colored contact lenses can easily add an extra flair to any costume or makeup look. Unicoeye offers a wide range of options for customers, from Cherry Ocean Blue to Snowflake White, from Wildcat Green to Star Brown, to meet customers' needs. Different replacement periods and an array of lens diameters and base curves also make the colored contact lenses a bandwagon accessible for everyone to jump on.

Nowadays, more and more people would like to wear colored contact lenses because the lenses make eyes more colorful and beautiful. Since people can change their hair color, nail color, and lip color to suit their style and taste, they can also try to change their eye color, especially when it's perfectly safe to do so.

The 14.2mm lenses have a slightly dilated effect to make eyes larger without looking very obtrusive. Moreover, the lenses in a light crystal blue hue will make people look vibrant and fresh. If they're looking for a more natural and daily look, they can just try it.

Let's create enchanting eyes with the sweet contact lenses. The gorgeous circle lenses have a rich honey color suitable for every skin tone. And the defined outer ring will instantly make people's eyes look larger, brighter, and adorable.

The lenses will transform people's eyes into the beautiful light blue eyes they've dreamed of. They are more of a blue undertone than a grey undertone that can be easily worn in the daily activities. For those who want the same lightness but a more grey undertone, it is best to try the crystal contact lenses.

Everyone wants to be a better version of themselves. Unicoeye brings customers the beauty rendered by stunning colors, as well as self-confidence and joyfulness. For beauty makeup lovers who want to docorate their eyes, Unicoeye is the right choice to provide the perfect and safe colored contact lenses.

Official Website: https://unicoeye.com/

