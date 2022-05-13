TriNetX Launches Prospective Patient Monitoring Platform Leveraging Global Real-World Data

TriNetX Follow the Patient enables the generation of real-world evidence for prospective monitoring studies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, LLC, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced the launch of its Follow the Patient platform, which uniquely empowers researchers to segment, electronically tag, and prospectively monitor and select cohorts of de-identified patients utilizing longitudinal, continually updated, HIPAA and GDPR compliant, global real-world data (RWD) from participating healthcare organizations on the TriNetX network.

TriNetX, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNetX) (PRNewswire)

"Most research is conducted retrospectively, sometimes using data over 12 months old," said Jennifer Stacey, Senior Vice President, Clinical Sciences and Operations at TriNetX. "Follow the Patient is a paradigm shift that enables pharmaceutical customers and healthcare organizations to prospectively use real-world data as it accumulates to learn and monitor characteristics and outcomes of a de-identified patient cohort over months or years to come."

Clinical experts at TriNetX assist partners with identifying one or more cohorts of interest, developing the study plan, defining the characteristics and outcomes they want to monitor, and creating the ongoing reporting mechanisms, including custom dashboards and data downloads.

"Follow the Patient can support use cases such as evidence generation alongside randomized control trials, active surveillance of a newly launched or existing drug, external control arms, or monitor tokenized patients after a clinical trial to investigate long-term outcomes," said Stacey.

"This new Follow the Patient offering combines the incredible real-world data, health system partnerships, technology, and services that we have created here at TriNetX," said Dr. Jeffrey Brown, Chief Scientific Officer at TriNetX. "Having those four things enables us to develop innovative offerings for TriNetX members seeking prospective patient monitoring capabilities."

For more information on Follow the Patient, watch the introductory webinar located at: https://trinetx.com/real-world-resources/events/follow-the-patient-041222-webinar/?utm_source=press-release or contact join@trinetx.com.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contact TriNetX, LLC

Bill Stetson

(857) 285-6038

press@trinetx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNetX