Should Urologists Recommend Vibrators for Pelvic Health?

Female Genitourinary and Sexual Health Explored at AUA Annual Meeting

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- -Would women suffering from pelvic floor disorder experience health benefits from a vibrator? Does the personal cost of incontinence products lead to additional health or socioeconomic issues? Can women with breast cancer benefit from vaginal estrogen?

Female genitourinary and sexual health explored at AUA2022. (PRNewswire)

Researchers will be presenting these female sexual and urinary health study findings at the 117th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA). Urologist and sexual medicine specialist Dr. Rachel S. Rubin, assistant clinical professor in urology at Georgetown University Hospital, will moderate a press session featuring the following four abstracts at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on May 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. CT.

Alexandra Dubinskaya, MD, of Cedars Sinai Medical Center, studied the potential pelvic health benefits of vibrators and if their use should be recommended to treat women with pelvic floor disorder. "Is it Time for FPMRS to Prescribe Vibrators?"

The association between urge urinary incontinence (UUI) and food insecurity was researched by Chihiro Okada, from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Urge Urinary Incontinence is Associated with Food Insecurity"

Leah Chisholm, MD, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, measured incontinence product use and personal costs associated with subtypes of incontinence and severity in women. "Usage and Cost of Urinary Incontinence Products in Women"

The safety of vaginal estrogen for use by women with genitourinary syndrome of menopause GSM and personal history of breast cancer was explored by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's Taylor Kohn, MD. "Vaginal Estrogen Therapy for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM) in Women with a Personal History of Breast Cancer - A Claims Database Analysis"

"The field of urology remains steadfast in furthering the research surrounding female genitourinary and sexual health," said Dr. Rubin. "The abstracts at the AUA 2022 Annual Meeting highlight the importance of quality of life issues to our patients."

About the American Urological Association: The 117th Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association takes place May 13-16 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

