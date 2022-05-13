"Rising to the Challenge" Campaign Theme Honors EMS Professionals During National EMS Week

The annual campaign from ACEP and NAEMT celebrates emergency medical services professionals May 15-21, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), is proud to announce the theme for EMS Week 2022: Rising to the Challenge. The annual EMS Week campaign, which recognizes the professionals who provide emergency medical services in communities across the country, takes place May 15-21 this year.

"This is the 47th annual celebration of EMS Week, where we honor our frontline heroes, dedicated to providing emergency medicine that saves so many lives every day," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. "The theme of 'Rising to the Challenge' is particularly meaningful as it reminds our nation that EMS professionals are faced with so many challenges today and they still rise above them. Through it all, EMS continues to respond, support and care for the needs of our communities."

The EMS Week campaign supports and strengthens the EMS community by honoring accomplishments and increasing awareness of the critical role of EMS. Resources for promoting and celebrating EMS Week and inspiring stories about EMS professionals can be found on www.emsweek.org

"EMS Week is a time to recognize how our nation's paramedics and EMTs have risen to the challenge time and time again in response to the needs of our patients and our communities," said Chief Bruce Evans, MPA, CFO, NRP, SPO, President of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. "We show up every day despite personal risk, hardship, and inadequate resources. The extraordinary environment in which we've operated during the past two years showcases our resilience, our dedication, and our readiness."

EMS Week dedicates each of six days to a specific theme, and first responders are encouraged to plan activities and events around these themes in their communities:

Sunday, May 15 : Health, Wellness and Resilience Day

Monday, May 16 : EMS Education Day

Tuesday, May 17 : EMS Safety Day

Wednesday, May 18 : EMS for Children Day

Thursday, May 19 : Save-A-Life Day (CPR & National Stop the Bleed Day)

Friday, May 20 : EMS Recognition Day

Integral to the campaign's success is the involvement and support from the corporate sponsors, strategic association partners and strategic media partners:

Corporate Supporters: FirstNet Built with AT&T, T-Mobile for Government, National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, American Red Cross, Teleflex, AdvancedCPR Solutions, Bound Tree Medical, Laerdal Medical and Life- Assist.

Strategic Association Partners: American Ambulance Association, Association of Air Medical Services, Commission on Accreditation for Prehospital Continuing Education, Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the EMS Professions, International Association of Fire Chiefs, International Association of Flight and Critical Care Paramedics, International Public Safety Association, National Association of EMS Educators, National Association of EMS Physicians, National Association of State EMS Officials, National EMS Management Association, National EMS Quality Alliance, National Fire Protection Association and National Volunteer Fire Council.

Strategic Media Partners: EMS1.com, EMS World and JEMS/EMS Today. Visit www.emsweek.org for more information about EMS Week 2022.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

About NAEMT

Formed in 1975 and more than 72,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association representing the professional interests of all emergency and mobile healthcare practitioners, including emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders, paramedics, advanced practice paramedics, critical care paramedics, flight paramedics, community paramedics and mobile integrated healthcare practitioners. NAEMT members work in all sectors of EMS, including government agencies, fire departments, hospital-based ambulance services, private companies, industrial and special operations settings and in the military. For more information, visit www.naemt.org.

