North Park University New Supply Chain Management Major Meets National In-Demand Skills

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) is now offering a Bachelor of Arts in Supply Chain Management (SCM) with a curriculum focused on solving real operational and logistics challenges impacting the global supply chain. With rapid shifts in consumer demand leading to panic buying and shortages, a SCM degree prepares graduates to pursue much needed positions as supply chain managers, professionals, and logisticians.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts employment of Supply Chain logisticians to grow 30% between 2020 to 2030 and operations research analysts as much as 27%. Students learn value-driven supply chain management and analytical methods ready to apply to real operational challenges facing our world today; current and transfer students benefit from a seamless pathway towards earning their BA in SCM alongside an integrated skills-based approach.

Growing industries like pharmaceutical and healthcare are investing in achieving new heights of efficiency and productivity -- and North Park is preparing students with these in-demand skills and competencies. "At North Park, our students will receive not only a high-quality education, but also graduate with the very applicable skills directly reflecting the industry and current job market demands; the hope is to put into practice what they learned in the classroom today at their job tomorrow," said Dr. Trevor James, North Park School of Professional Studies Associate Dean and Director of Business programs.

The SCM curriculum merges project management, finance, technology, and logistics, guiding students through simulated applications and exploring business cases focusing on ethics, marketing, leadership, and strategy. New students and transfer students from associate degree institutions like College of Lake County and other community colleges can take advantage of fully online classes to accommodate busy schedules.

Graduates will be ready to launch their careers, acquiring SCM foundational knowledge in:

Components, terminology, techniques, global challenges

Competitiveness, ethics, sustainability

Purchasing, operations, logistics, materials management

Technology

Quality control, product development, procurement

Strategic and tactical global issues

North Park accepts up to 90 semester hours from two-year and four-year institutions in addition to requiring 12 hours of transferable college-level coursework with a 2.00/4.00 cumulative GPA. The application is free and admissions counselors are available to guide applicants through the process.

