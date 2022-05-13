AutoLenders Supports Wish Heroes Campaign with a $10,000 Donation to Local Make-A-Wish®

AutoLenders donates $10,000 to April 2022 Wish Heroes campaign benefiting Make-A-Wish®

PHILADELPHIA , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoLenders—a Philadelphia Inquirer 2022 Philadelphia Top Workplace and New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for more than 10 years—announced its partnership with Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. The special honor comes following AutoLenders' $10,000 donation to support a child's wish in observance of April's Distracted Drivers Month—which highlights how active community support plays a role in the safety of the youth.

www.autolenders.com (PRNewswire)

In recognition of the sponsorship, AutoLenders hosted Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Davis, for a touching commemoration at its newest showroom in Exton, PA on Thursday, May 12. The event was complete with opening remarks from Brad Wimmer, President of AutoLenders; a donation presentation to Make-A-Wish®; a short speech from Davis; and an exclusive meet and greet with Wimmer, Davis and other AutoLenders leaders who attended the ceremony.

"Since our inception in 1979, community, stewardship, philanthropy and transparency have guided AutoLenders' success," said Wimmer. "As our brand has evolved, so has our commitment to making our neighbors feel safe—as both drivers behind the wheel and members of our communities. We are honored to work alongside Make-A-Wish®, an organization that embodies this mission and champions what it means to create strength, hope and transformation in communities nationwide."

Independent and family-owned for more than 40 years, AutoLenders is constantly seeking ways to support the communities and families across its East Coast footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida. The first-of-its-kind partnership for the automotive industry leader marks just one of the ways AutoLenders continues to showcase its dedication to being an active and involved member of its communities.

"The Make-A-Wish® wish journey provides children with more than a momentary gift. It provides them with hope," said Davis. "Wish Heroes help make future wishes possible, which is why we are thrilled to have AutoLenders' support. AutoLenders' generous donation helps ensure that local wishes are granted to the over 400 children waiting."

Make-A-Wish® defines Wishes Heroes as those committed to raising $1,000 or more during the campaign. With a campaign goal of $175,000, the Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley campaign went on to raise nearly $200,000. AutoLenders was recognized as one of the generous Wish Heroes sponsors.

For more information about AutoLenders and its latest ventures, visit www.autolenders.com or learn more on the AutoLenders YouTube channel.

About AutoLenders

AutoLenders, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, was founded in 1989 and operates a family of companies which provide auto leasing services and retailing for used and off-lease vehicles. Auto Lenders has been New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for over a decade, focusing primarily on the remarketing of one-owner, low-mileage off-lease vehicles. The company's 8 showrooms in New Jersey (6) and Pennsylvania (2) operate in conjunction with a 65,000 square foot operations center located on 25 acres of property in Winslow, New Jersey. For more information about AutoLenders, visit autolenders.com.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant more than 25 wishes every day. Since 1986, Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley has fulfilled over 7,500 transformational wishes for local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, visit wish.org/philadesv

Contact:

Meghan Solomon

Tierney Agency

Meghan.solomon@tierneyagency.com

267-907-4266

AutoLenders of Exton, PA Team with Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoLenders