yeedi vac 2 Series Brings Advanced Robotic Cleaning to Mainstream Consumers with Ultra-Accessible Pricing

The yeedi vac 2 series is a breakthrough in its price range

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- yeedi, a cleaning robot brand dedicated to helping customers solve challenges in their daily lives, unveiled its new and powerful yeedi vac 2 vacuuming-plus-mopping robot series today. Anchored by the flagship yeedi vac 2 pro, it brings a rigorous oscillating mopping system and 3D obstacle avoidance to the mainstream – delivering the most advanced cleaning technologies at incredibly affordable pricing.

Customer insights and feedback have shown that consumers feel priced out of in-home technology that will truly help them. The yeedi vac 2 pro is designed to solve this issue – with high powered vacuuming (3000Pa suction power), advanced mopping, intelligent obstacle and carpet detection, and 5200mAh of battery life. The yeedi vac 2 pro is available for just $449.99 and also features:

Ultra-Effective Mopping System

Inheriting the tried-and-true vacuum-and-mop integration from the earlier yeedi vac series, the yeedi vac 2 pro has perfected its mopping system with a rigorous oscillating mopping system. This innovative mopping system moves back and forth to mimic hand mopping, 480 rotations per minute and 5x faster than by hand, so even the most annoying stains can be easily tackled on any floor type.

3D Obstacle Avoidance

Thanks to 3D structured light technology, and 10X the obstacle avoidance of its predecessor, users can say goodbye to robots stuck in corners and under furniture. The yeedi vac 2 series intelligently senses objects in its way and reacts in real time to cleverly dodge them. With its smart recognition of daily objects throughout a house, users can start cleaning without having to pick up clutter first.

Low-Maintenance Dirt Disposal

Compatible with the yeedi self-empty station (sold separately), the yeedi vac 2 series can automatically empty itself into the station, which itself only needs to be emptied once a month on average. With a 2.5L dust bag in a sealing design, the yeedi vac 2 series locks 30 days of dirt in place, so you can forget about vacuuming and focus on what matters.

The yeedi vac 2, for just $349.99, features the same great 3D obstacle avoidance and 3000Pa suction power with a long-lasting mopping system, 2600mAh battery power, and auto-empty bin compatibility.

"We are proud to see the yeedi vac series, launched last year, being enjoyed and recommended by so many global customers," said Gary Li, general manager of yeedi. "We've since been pondering how we can bring the robotic cleaning experience up a notch, and the yeedi vac 2 series is our answer. Bringing in advanced technologies normally associated with a much higher price point, including intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance technology, means we can bring reliability to more homes."

Turning the Old in for the New

In addition, yeedi launched its swap repair program, allowing customers to swap for a new unit instead of repairing it within the warranty period. yeedi has also made it incredibly easy for its users to upgrade their old yeedi models to the vac 2 series. Starting from May 2022, whichever yeedi model you have, you can easily trade in it for credit toward the purchase of the yeedi vac 2 series.

Pricing and Availability

The yeedi vac 2 pro and yeedi vac 2 will be available on May 12 with a listing price of $449.99 and $349.99, respectively. The yeedi vac 2 pro can be found on Amazon, yeedi official store and Walmart and the yeedi vac 2 on Amazon and yeedi official store. Consumers can learn more and sign up to win a self-empty station for free as an early bird offering at www. yeedi.com.

About yeedi

yeedi is a robot vacuum brand dedicated to helping customers solve problems in their daily lives. In the belief that all functions and innovations are built to serve the majority, not the minority, we bring intelligent cleaning products to more homes to help them keep the house clean and healthy with ease.

