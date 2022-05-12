Physician Leaders from Kaiser Permanente to Share Insights on Health Care Policy and Strategy at thINc360 - The Healthcare Innovation Congress

Leaders from the Permanente Medical Groups to Discuss the Health Care Industry's Shift to Value-based Care, Strategies to Reduce Readmissions and Improve Outcomes, Innovative Technologies, and Prioritizing Equity, Inclusion and Diversity from May 22 to 25 in Baltimore

OAKLAND, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation today announced that several physician leaders from Kaiser Permanente have been selected to share their expertise on a range of hot topics influencing health care strategy, policy and operations at thINc360 – The Healthcare Innovation Congress, to be held May 22 to 25, 2022 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

Permanente physician leaders are slated to join thINc360 panels that focus on the health care industry's shift to value-based care; strategies to reduce readmissions and improve outcomes; innovative technologies; and efforts to prioritize equity, inclusion, and diversity. The congress convenes leaders and decision makers from across the health care ecosystem — health plans, providers, employers, and organizations involved in life sciences, policy development, and other think tanks.

Participating Kaiser Permanente panelists include:

Leong Koh , MD, president and chief executive officer, Monday, May 23 , 8:05 to 8:50 a.m. EDT , MD, president and chief executive officer, Northwest Permanente, P.C. , will join a keynote panel, "Redefine Care Delivery and Accelerate the Move to Value-based Care," on

Vivian Reyes , MD, national leader, Kaiser Permanente Advanced Care at Home program, and regional medical director of hospital operations, Monday, May 23 , 11:25 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. EDT , MD, national leader, Kaiser Permanente Advanced Care at Home program, and regional medical director of hospital operations, The Permanente Medical Group , will participate in the panel, "Care Coordination During Covid Times and Beyond: Strategies to Reduce Hospital Readmissions and Improve Outcomes," on

Nancy Gin , MD, executive vice president, quality, and chief quality officer, The Permanente Federation, and regional medical director of quality and clinical analysis, Tuesday, May 24 , 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. EDT , MD, executive vice president, quality, and chief quality officer, The Permanente Federation, and regional medical director of quality and clinical analysis, Southern California Permanente Medical Group , to join a keynote panel, "Prioritizing DE&I: Act Now," on

Edward R. Lee , MD, executive vice president, information technology and chief information officer, Wednesday, May 25 , 8:50 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. EDT , MD, executive vice president, information technology and chief information officer, The Permanente Federation , and associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group, to present on the panel, "Digital Innovation to Reimagine the Consumer Experience and Deliver Care at the Right Place and Time," on

About Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.5 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled of state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

