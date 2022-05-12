Mattamy Homes Earns Coveted Awards in Tampa Bay's Annual Parade of Homes

Homebuilder earns Grand and Silver prizes from the Tampa Bay Builders Association's Parade of Homes 2022 for model homes in Wesley Chapel and Sun City Center

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Within days of Mattamy Homes' selection as one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work, the homebuilder also garnered top honors from the Tampa Bay Builders Association for building award-winning places to live.

Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, earned two prizes from the TBBA's 2022 Parade of Homes award ceremony on April 26. In the Model Homes division. Mattamy's Venice at Volanti model won the Grand Award in the $400,000 to $449,000 price category and the Egmont model at The Preserve at La Paloma earned Silver in the $350,000 to $399,000 group.

The Venice, located in Mattamy's Volanti community in Wesley Chapel, showcases four bedrooms, three baths and a two-car garage in a 2,574-square-foot floorplan. The two-story home boasts an open-concept design with a designer kitchen, lanai, an expansive loft and game room, and a large, private owners suite.

The award-winning Egmont model features two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage in 1,506 square feet. The single-story home also includes a screened lanai, a flex room or study, and a spacious owners suite. The model home is situated within The Preserve at La Paloma, a new 55+ community at the Villages at Cypress Creek in iconic Sun City Center.

"These Parade of Homes awards from the prestigious Tampa Bay Builders Association confirm Mattamy Homes' dedication to building homes of superior quality in Tampa Bay's most desirable lifestyle communities," said Bob Meyn, president of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division.

On April 21, just a few days before receiving the TBBA awards, the Tampa Bay Business Journal named Mattamy Homes No. 3 in the publication's Best Places to Work competition. For the fourth consecutive year, Mattamy won recognition in the extra-large companies category, edging above significantly larger companies in the Tampa Bay area.

"While we are, and always will be, fully committed to building the best possible places to live and creating the best customer experience, another ongoing Mattamy goal is to provide a welcoming work environment designed to support and engage our team members," Meyn said.

