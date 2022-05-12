Lumen mitigated DDoS attacks that targeted a single company more than 1,300 times

Latest DDoS report reminds businesses that anyone can be target; vigilant defenses are key

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to track Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks around the world, and today the company released a report that details the DDoS statistics and trends for the first quarter 2022.

After a relatively quiet fourth quarter, the number of DDoS attacks that Lumen scrubbed in Q1 increased by 66%.

Key Findings:

The number of DDoS attacks that Lumen scrubbed in Q1 2022 increased by 66% compared to Q4 2021, and by 32% compared to Q1 2021.

Of the 500 largest attacks in Q1, 97% targeted the Telecommunications, Gaming, Software and Technology, Hosting, and Government verticals.

Lumen protected one organization from more than 1,300 DDoS attacks – more than 20% of the total number of attacks scrubbed during the entire quarter.

The same organization accounted for the largest bandwidth attack that has ever passed through Lumen's scrubbing centers at 775 Gbps.

"Our first-quarter data shows just how important it is for businesses to maintain solid cyber defense strategies," said Beth Kohler, senior director of Security Product Management for Lumen. "Anyone can be the target of a large attack at any time. Even a few minutes of downtime can cause serious damage to a company's operations, revenue and reputation. Because the highly targeted customer uses Lumen's Always-On DDoS Mitigation Service with Rapid Threat Defense, many attacks are blocked before they can do any damage. We can only imagine the harm these criminals could have caused to our customer (and their customers) had these attacks succeeded."

Other Findings:

The largest packet rate-based attack scrubbed in Q1 was 127 Mpps, which was more than double what Lumen mitigated in Q4.

The longest DDoS attack period Lumen mitigated for an individual customer in Q1 2022 lasted five days.

Thirty two percent of all DDoS mitigations were single-vector, TCP SYN flooding attacks. This indicates that many actors are still relying on simple, tried-and-true attack methods.

Multi-vector attacks seem to be the tactic of choice for the gaming and telecommunications sectors represented 38% of all DDoS mitigations.

