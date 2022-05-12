Leatt Corp Announces Recording Breaking Results for First Quarter 2022

Strongest revenue performance to date;
Record breaking revenue for seven quarters in a row;
Net Income up 105% and strong brand development
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.
- Global revenues of $24.2 million, up 88%, compared to first quarter 2021.
- Net income of $4.2 million, up 105%, compared to first quarter 2021.
- Earnings per basic share of $0.73, up 92%, compared to first quarter 2021.
- Income from operations of $5.6 million, up 104%, compared to first quarter 2021.
- Reno, NV warehouse fully online; positioned to deliver more inventory faster in the U.S.
Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald, commented: "The first quarter was another tremendous quarter for us; the 7th quarter in a row of record-breaking revenues and the 16th straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. We grew by double-digits in virtually all of our expanding categories and many of our products are still in their infancy, with a huge runway of potential to expand in the global market.
"Helmet sales, an increasingly important product for us, were up 269%, compared to the 2021 first quarter. Helmets accounted for 23% of our first quarter revenues and remain an area where we are investing heavily. We have fully re-designed our MOTO off-road motorcycle helmet range, and demand remains strong for our award-winning MTB line. Sales of our expanded line-up of MOTO off-road motorcycle boots and MTB mountain biking shoes exceeded our expectations. We have created a full line of boots and shoes at key price points and performance levels. Apparel sales were very encouraging, displaying our ability to not only engineer high performance products, but to create designs that appeal to a wide range of riders.
"These consistent results demonstrate that our strategy for growth and profitability remains solid. We plan to continue engineering and developing innovative products that serve a much wider global audience of riders at all levels, from professional racers to weekend riders, and to build out our multi-channel sales organization that can deliver these outstanding products to our team of distributors and dealers around the world."
Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "Our design and engineering teams are highly motivated by the successful launch of our new products including helmets, boots and shoes, neck and knee braces. Working closely with our marketing team, we are continuing to build a pipeline of innovative 'head-to-toe' products.'"
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $24.2 million, up 88%, compared to $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by a 69% increase in body armor sales, a 269% increase in helmet sales, and a 122% increase in other products, parts and accessories, that were partially offset by a 21% decrease in neck brace sales during the 2022 period.
Income from operations for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $5.6 million, up 104%, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Net income for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $ 4.2 million, or $0.73 per basic and $0.68 per diluted share, up 105%, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million and a current ratio of 2.9:1.
Mr. Macdonald added: "We started the year strong and continued building on the solid sales traction that we have created over the past 16 quarters. We have plenty of room to grow, with key product categories like helmets, shoes and boots, apparel and armor showing vast potential for continued expansion as we build the sales and marketing structure to bring them to market.
"We are continuing to build and invest heavily in our sales and distribution facilities in the U.S., an area that offers enormous potential for growth. Our new Reno, Nevada warehouse is now well positioned to house and quickly deliver more stock around the U.S. We are also actively growing our team of in-house sales reps to reach a wider dealer base of both MOTO and MTB dealers.
"At the same time, we are continuing to monitor and adjust for potential economic headwinds. We are closely watching consumer buying patterns, worldwide geo-political risks, the macroeconomic inflationary environment and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our supply chain.
"Our entire team is excited and encouraged by our success to date, but we have plenty of work to do to realize the enormous potential of the Leatt brand."
The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to discuss the first quarter 2022 results.
Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.
There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13729638.
For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.
Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.
[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Unaudited
Audited
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,245,676
$ 5,022,436
Short-term investments
58,263
58,262
Accounts receivable, net
17,743,659
12,660,936
Inventory, net
19,916,817
21,081,481
Payments in advance
1,541,775
1,610,640
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,900,500
4,178,427
Total current assets
47,406,690
44,612,182
Property and equipment, net
3,147,973
3,128,086
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,287,949
1,393,213
Other Assets
Deposits
49,750
33,339
Total Assets
$ 51,892,362
$ 49,166,820
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 11,410,067
$ 14,617,671
Note payable, current
88,168
83,270
Operating lease liabilities, current
279,148
318,621
Income taxes payable
4,146,521
2,738,818
Short term loan, net of finance charges
661,067
975,025
Total current liabilities
16,584,971
18,733,405
Deferred compensation
340,000
320,000
Note payable, net of current portion
169,957
189,249
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,008,801
1,074,592
Deferred tax liability, net
228,600
228,600
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares
authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding
3,000
3,000
Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares
authorized, 5,791,683 and 5,673,683 shares issued
and outstanding
130,280
130,162
Additional paid - in capital
9,689,299
9,230,847
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(521,534)
(779,268)
Retained earnings
24,258,988
20,036,233
Total stockholders' equity
33,560,033
28,620,974
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 51,892,362
$ 49,166,820
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three Months Ended
March 31
2022
2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues
$ 24,228,108
$ 12,896,475
Cost of Revenues
14,601,018
6,844,521
Gross Profit
9,627,090
6,051,954
Product Royalty Income
78,839
24,810
Operating Expenses
Salaries and wages
1,297,962
924,537
Commissions and consulting expenses
162,586
220,662
Professional fees
259,115
337,755
Advertising and marketing
613,890
517,580
Office lease and expenses
207,021
87,373
Research and development costs
533,700
405,105
Bad debt expense
18,324
65,825
General and administrative expenses
711,752
528,599
Depreciation
276,924
236,535
Total operating expenses
4,081,274
3,323,971
Income from Operations
5,624,655
2,752,793
Other Income (Expenses)
Interest and other expenses, net
6,157
(4,007)
Total other income (expenses)
6,157
(4,007)
Income Before Income Taxes
5,630,812
2,748,786
Income Taxes
1,408,057
687,948
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 4,222,755
$ 2,060,838
Net Income per Common Share
Basic
$ 0.73
$ 0.38
Diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.34
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
5,765,461
5,430,374
Diluted
6,246,325
6,118,129
Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 4,222,755
$ 2,060,838
Other comprehensive income, net of $0 and ($1,000) deferred
income taxes in 2022 and 2021
Foreign currency translation
257,734
(28,352)
Total Comprehensive Income
$ 4,480,489
$ 2,032,486
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 4,222,755
$ 2,060,838
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:
Depreciation
276,924
236,535
Stock-based compensation
202,770
55,020
Bad debts reserve
14,526
63,111
Inventory reserve
13,656
(23,044)
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment
(21,590)
457
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable
(5,097,249)
2,950,042
Inventory
1,151,008
(236,474)
Payments in advance
68,865
82,168
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
277,927
(1,938,074)
Income tax refunds receivable
-
2,964
Deposits
(16,411)
125
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(3,207,604)
(2,301,718)
Income taxes payable
1,407,703
137,197
Deferred compensation
20,000
20,000
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(686,720)
1,109,147
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(260,912)
(34,272)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
35,848
-
Increase in short-term investments, net
(1)
(1)
Net cash used in investing activities
(225,065)
(34,273)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of common stock
255,800
-
Repayment of note payable to bank
(14,394)
-
Repayment of short-term loan, net
(313,958)
(237,767)
Net cash used in financing activities
(72,552)
(237,767)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
207,577
(18,225)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(776,760)
818,882
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
5,022,436
2,967,042
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 4,245,676
$ 3,785,924
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$ 16,133
$ 9,323
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 354
$ 550,000
Other noncash investing and financing activities
Common stock issued for services
$ 202,770
$ 55,020
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
