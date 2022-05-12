Gas South Partners with Element Markets to Offer FlexRNG

Natural Gas Leader Provides New Affordable Green Energy Option

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, one of the leading natural gas marketers in the Southeast, announced an agreement with Element Markets to offer a new, first-to-market sustainable energy product, FlexRNG.

(PRNewsfoto/Gas South) (PRNewswire)

FlexRNG is a blend of renewable natural gas (RNG), natural gas derived from organic waste material, and certified carbon offsets generated by a range of projects that reduce carbon emissions. The initial product is composed of 5% RNG and 95% carbon offsets, offering industrial users a cost-effective method to harness RNG and demonstrate their environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

"As we continue showcasing our commitment to renewable energy, Gas South is proud to partner with Element Markets to provide this innovative product to our commercial, industrial and municipal customers," said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "FlexRNG is an affordable way to make environmentally conscious energy choices more accessible, so we are thrilled to bring it to market."

By offering FlexRNG to its customers, Gas South is providing an important and effective tool for companies aiming to achieve net zero emissions. FlexRNG customers will be able to track their emissions reduction progress every month according to the blend they select. Additionally, customers will have the unique opportunity to purchase FlexRNG on a three-year contract, which means they'll have access to pricing and supply options not accessible outside of wholesale RNG markets. While the base FlexRNG will have a 5:95 ratio, the product is customizable. Customers can increase the RNG percentage in their blend to accelerate their net zero emission goals.

"Across the industry, there has been more investment in RNG in the last year than the previous 30 years combined, so this is exactly where Gas South needs to be when it comes to reacting to demand in the marketplace," added Greiner.

Element Markets is the largest marketer of environmental attributes in the nation and represents 20% of the RNG used in the U.S. transportation market.

"Renewable natural gas is a powerful tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but it has traditionally been cost prohibitive for most commercial natural gas consumers," said Angela Schwarz, CEO of Element Markets. "We're excited to partner with Gas South in supplying a blended product that delivers the climate benefits of RNG along with an ease of transaction that will be appealing to voluntary buyers."

Gas South serves more than 440,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and 10 other states. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com/Business.

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 440,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and 10 other states. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Element Markets:

Founded in 2005, Element Markets is a leading renewable natural gas marketing and environmental commodities company that applies its diverse expertise to provide structured environmental compliance and optimization services to corporate and institutional clients. The company has a successful track record within the renewable natural gas, low carbon fuels, emissions, carbon, and renewable energy credit markets. As announced in February 2022, Element Markets and Bluesource have combined to form a global decarbonization platform backed by TPG Rise. Learn more here.

