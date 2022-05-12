Education Advanced Makes Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

TYLER, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces.

"Education Advanced has been a culture pioneer since 2013 when we hired our first employee," said Education Advanced CEO Dr. Eli Crow. "Our enduring company culture is a testament to the work environment we've built together – one in which our team members feel challenged, respected, and supported. Our success is rooted in the belief and embodiment of our core values of students, people, interdependence, respect, improvement, and trust."

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees in 2022. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"As a team comprised primarily of former educators, we understand that a strong organizational culture creates the same sense of teamwork and belonging that school spirit invokes. Through intentional design and a shared vision, we have extended school spirit into our workplace culture," said Education Advanced COO Dr. Kelly Manlove. "This achievement is more than national recognition – it affirms our commitment to caring for each other and, most importantly, the educators and students we serve."

Find the full list of this year's honorees here: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2022.

