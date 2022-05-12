Bizzabo Fast Tracks the Future of Event Experiences with the Event Experience Summit

Top Event Experience Leaders to share best practices and future-proof strategies during two-day virtual event

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), will host the Event Experience Summit on May 17-18. This virtual event includes mini masterclasses, roundtables, hands-on workshops and networking designed to help sharpen skills and share actionable strategies for building, operating and scaling robust experiential event programs.

At the summit, Event Experience Leaders from Google, Meta, Microsoft, TED, Smyle and more will share new event hacks, sample templates and staffing models. Bold talks will allow attendees to engage with top industry thought leaders and gain expert ideas and new techniques to help event professionals thrive in our new reality. Intimate roundtables will facilitate connections and networking, and hands-on workshops will guide participants to develop and hone their agility and creative thinking with events.

"Today's event landscape is constantly evolving and, therefore, so must we," said Alon Alroy, co-founder and CMO of Bizzabo. "That's why we designed a virtual summit dedicated to addressing the needs and challenges of Event Experience Leaders. The Event Experience Summit invites participants to transform uncertainty into opportunity by immersing themselves with the most innovative minds, content and resources our industry offers."

The summit will be hosted by Emmy winner Mario Armstrong and includes keynote addresses from:

Priya Parker , renowned author, who will lead a session on "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters." , renowned author, who will lead a session on "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters."

Sam Conniff , a writer, producer, director, presenter and facilitator for Uncertainty Experts, an immersive experience designed to help leaders recognize and eliminate burnout and increase resilience. , a writer, producer, director, presenter and facilitator for Uncertainty Experts, an immersive experience designed to help leaders recognize and eliminate burnout and increase resilience.

Kelly Hoey , a networking expert and author, who will share insights into building your dream network. , a networking expert and author, who will share insights into building your dream network.

Nicola Kastner , an award-winning event marketing strategist and former VP and global head of event strategy for SAP, who will discuss the changing role of the event strategist. , an award-winning event marketing strategist and former VP and global head of event strategy for SAP, who will discuss the changing role of the event strategist.

Julius Solaris , the founder of Boldpush, a management consulting company providing go-to-market and content strategy for event tech companies and event strategy for portfolio owners. , the founder of Boldpush, a management consulting company providing go-to-market and content strategy for event tech companies and event strategy for portfolio owners.

To learn more or register, visit the Event Experience Summit website .

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — all while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 400 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, London and Montreal offices, as well 15+ remote locations around the world.

