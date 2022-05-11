Pacaso Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform on Cape Cod, Massachusetts

CHATHAM, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Pacaso offers buyers the unique opportunity to co-own 1/8 to 1/2 of a contemporary second home on the Cape.

"With serene beaches, quaint villages, colorful seafood shacks and lighthouses, the Cape embodies the best of New England charm and has long been a popular destination for second home owners and seasonal travelers," said Pacaso Co-Founder and CEO Austin Allison. "Like many upscale seaside towns, there is unprecedented demand and limited supply for homes, and Cape Cod is no different. Pacaso helps to ease the pressure on middle-tier housing by consolidating buyer demand and shifting it to higher price points, and our model benefits local businesses by having people stay in the community and contribute to the local economy year-round."

Set on 2.74 acres, Pacaso's first Cape Cod listing is a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home located in Chatham and offers second home owners a private sanctuary with 11,000 square feet of sophisticated coastal luxury. The renovated retreat has stunning views of Crows Pond, Eastward Ho and Pleasant Bay, and a private boat dock. The open, airy living room and kitchen spaces feature a stone fireplace, a Wolf gas range, a large island with seating, and doors to an expansive deck. The three-level home also includes a quiet office area, a lower-level gym, wine cellar, and an outdoor pool and indoor sauna to suit the needs of each guest, all easily accessed via the home's elevator. The home is situated within a couple of miles of downton Chatham, local shops and restaurants, and the iconic Chatham Bars Inn and Wequassett Resort and Golf Club.

"When I first saw some of the top-of-the-line luxury homes Pacaso was offering, I knew they had to come to Cape Cod," said Realty Executives Cape Cod Agent Tim Waldron. "With our second home market and natural beauty everywhere you look, Pacaso is giving more families an easy and unique opportunity to call the Cape home. Pacaso's first listing in Chatham speaks to the level of luxury and standards they have for their homes and the service they provide for their owners. I'm confident buyers will be struck by how hassle-free Pacaso makes second home ownership, so owners can just show up and relax on the Cape."

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission, plus Pacaso equity in the form of 500 RSUs. Agents in Massachusetts who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website .

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

