Modine to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 26, 2022

RACINE, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

During the call, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will review the company's fourth quarter financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after May 26, 2022 on the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com. An audio only replay will be available through midnight on May 31, 2022 by dialing 800-770-2030 (international replay 647-362-9199) and entering the Conference ID# 79220. A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website on or after May 31, 2022.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: Commercial and Industrial Solutions; Building HVAC; Heavy Duty Equipment; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

