Deloitte Launches New ESG Accelerators for Workiva Platform Users Working To Establish or Enhance Accounting, Financial and Regulatory Reporting

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of Deloitte and Workiva's existing strategic alliance, Deloitte has built four new accelerators for use on the Workiva platform focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) accounting and financial reporting and compliance. The new, Deloitte-built accelerators on the Workiva platform aim to help modernize internal processes for collecting disparate ESG data, as well as streamline and automate ESG reporting capabilities inclusive of data collection processes and greater framework alignment. All are available now in The Workiva Marketplace.

"While it's most pressing for our publicly-traded clients, we're hearing from many organizations we work with that they want to establish or improve their ESG reporting," said Valeriy Dokshukin, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory partner and Workiva alliance leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "We developed these new accelerators on the Workiva platform to combine with our existing Workiva ESG methodology to help CFOs and controllers improve their organizations' ESG reporting efficiency and accuracy, as their organizations build and evolve those compliance and workstream efforts."

Julie Iskow, president and COO of Workiva Inc., added, "The Workiva platform is open, scalable and designed so our strategic alliances like Deloitte can build and deliver innovative service offerings that extend the value of Workiva's solutions and play a broader role in our customers digital transformation initiatives. As ESG disclosure requirements continue to evolve, Workiva and Deloitte can help organizations solve reporting challenges, and deliver investor and board-grade data to all stakeholders."

Jon Raphael, Deloitte's U.S. sustainability, climate and equity leader, added, "These Workiva accelerators mark an important advancement to Deloitte's sustainability, climate and equity practice, as we focus on helping clients using Workiva to accelerate their ESG programs and financial reporting responsibilities."

Deloitte's new ESG accelerators for use on Workiva's platform include:

The ESG Disclosure Management Tool is a tech-based accelerator that helps organizations track and adapt to evolving ESG regulations via more streamlined and more aligned disclosures across various industry and global reporting frameworks. The tool can be customized across specific individual industries and sectors — or groups of them — to help focus on necessary disclosures across multiple ESG reporting frameworks and standards.

ESG Master Data Conversion Table is a tech-based accelerator built to help streamline data collection and preparation processes for calculating key environmental metrics via standardized and repeatable processes. It can be customized with various data input methods to automate calculations for waste, water, energy and emission metrics.

Data Rollforward Chain Accelerator is a tech-based accelerator built to save time and generate greater informational consistency through automation within Workiva's platform. The tool automates quarterly and annual processes of rolling forward documents and spreadsheets, aiming to reduce the risk of human error and offer other process-based efficiencies.

ESG Environmental Inventory Survey is a tech-based accelerator built to collect environmental data inputs from a variety of sources, upload supporting documentation, aggregate data inputs and automatically calculate key environmental inventory metrics such as Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, water withdrawal and waste production.

