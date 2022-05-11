Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

PANAMA CITY, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$19.8 million for the quarter or US$0.47 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$89.4 million or earnings per share of US$2.11 in 1Q19. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$29.5 million or US$0.70 per share. Special items for the quarter amount to US$9.7 million, comprised of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$44.8 million for the quarter and a 7.8% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$112.9 million in 1Q19.
- Total revenues for 1Q22 came in at US$571.6 million, reaching 85.0% of 1Q19 revenues. Passenger revenue for 1Q22 was 83.4% of 1Q19 levels, while cargo revenue was 40.6% higher than 1Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 10.2 cents, or 3.0% lower than 1Q19.
- Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 1.6% in the quarter vs. 1Q19 to 6.0 cents.
- Capacity for 1Q22, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 87.6% of the capacity flown in 1Q19.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 65% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of 2 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
- Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 93 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 16 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 91.3% and a flight completion factor of 99.3%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.
- During the quarter, the Company announced two new destinations starting in June 2022 — Santa Marta in Colombia and Barcelona in Venezuela.
Consolidated Financial
1Q22
1Q19 (3)
Variance vs. 1Q19
4Q21
Variance vs. 3Q21
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
2,285
2,588
-11.7%
2,214
3.2%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
3,476
3,830
-9.2%
3,369
3.2%
RPMs (millions)
4,585
5,345
-14.2%
4,265
7.5%
ASMs (millions)
5,623
6,415
-12.4%
5,109
10.1%
Load Factor
81.5%
83.3%
-1.8 p.p.
83.5%
-1.9 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
11.8
12.1
-2.7%
12.7
-6.9%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
9.6
10.1
-4.8%
10.6
-9.0%
RASM (US$ Cents)
10.2
10.5
-3.0%
11.3
-9.7%
CASM (US$ Cents)
9.4
8.7
7.5%
8.1
15.7%
Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1)
9.4
8.7
7.5%
9.0
4.2%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
6.0
6.1
-1.6%
5.2
15.2%
Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1)
6.0
6.1
-1.6%
6.1
-1.7%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
66.5
81.2
-18.1%
61.0
9.1%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
2.87
2.09
37.4%
2.43
18.0%
Average Length of Haul (miles)
2,007
2,065
-2.8%
1,926
4.2%
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,298
1,299
0.0%
1,254
3.5%
Departures
27,190
33,329
-18.4%
25,458
6.8%
Block Hours
88,474
110,089
-19.6%
80,710
9.6%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2)
11.1
11.6
-4.5%
11.3
-1.9%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
571.6
672.2
-15.0%
575.0
-0.6%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
44.8
112.9
-60.3%
161.3
-72.2%
Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
44.8
112.9
-60.3%
115.8
-61.3%
Operating Margin
7.8%
16.8%
-9.0 p.p.
28.1%
-20.2 p.p.
Adjusted Operating Margin (1)
7.8%
16.8%
-9.0 p.p.
20.1%
-12.3 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
19.8
89.4
-77.9%
118.3
-83.3%
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
29.5
89.4
-67.0%
81.7
-63.9%
Basic EPS (US$)
0.47
2.11
-77.7%
2.78
-83.1%
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
0.70
2.11
-66.7%
1.92
-63.4%
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
42,006
42,478
-1.1%
42,533
-1.2%
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage.
(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
CPA-G
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
1Q22
1Q19
Change
4Q21
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
541,255
648,790
-16.6%
540,571
0.1%
Cargo and mail revenue
21,537
15,316
40.6%
25,849
-16.7%
Other operating revenue
8,790
8,063
9.0%
8,575
2.5%
Total Operating Revenue
571,582
672,169
-15.0%
574,995
-0.6%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
191,256
170,163
12.4%
149,057
28.3%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
89,759
113,662
-21.0%
80,434
11.6%
Passenger servicing
15,607
25,571
-39.0%
12,204
27.9%
Airport facilities and handling charges
45,787
45,362
0.9%
42,863
6.8%
Sales and distribution
46,033
53,133
-13.4%
43,706
5.3%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
23,350
28,047
-16.7%
(19,620)
-219.0%
Depreciation and amortization
63,303
68,187
-7.2%
59,828
5.8%
Flight operations
22,039
25,875
-14.8%
19,173
14.9%
Other operating and administrative expenses
29,674
29,285
1.3%
26,057
13.9%
Total Operating Expense
526,809
559,284
-5.8%
413,703
27.3%
Operating Profit/(Loss)
44,774
112,885
-60.3%
161,292
-72.2%
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(20,445)
(14,022)
45.8%
(21,177)
-3.5%
Finance income
2,545
5,954
-57.3%
2,571
-1.0%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
2,917
(5,960)
-149.0%
(2,508)
-216.3%
Net change in fair value of derivatives
(6,752)
-
-100.0%
(8,922)
-24.3%
Other non-operating income (expense)
(2,664)
(825)
223.0%
(1,158)
130.0%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(24,398)
(14,853)
64.3%
(31,194)
-21.8%
Profit before taxes
20,376
98,032
-79.2%
130,098
-84.3%
Income tax expense
(617)
(8,600)
-92.8%
(11,837)
-94.8%
Net Profit/(Loss)
19,759
89,431
-77.9%
118,261
-83.3%
EPS
Basic
0.47
2.11
-77.7%
2.78
-83.1%
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
42,006,022
42,477,761
42,533,036
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
March 2022
December 2021
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
249,014
211,081
Short-term investments
771,074
806,340
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,020,088
1,017,421
-
-
Accounts receivable, net
125,989
90,618
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,598
1,832
Expendable parts and supplies, net
80,690
74,778
Prepaid expenses
34,268
31,148
Prepaid income tax
16,095
16,938
Other current assets
6,497
6,054
265,137
221,368
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,285,225
1,238,789
Long-term investments
204,810
199,670
Long-term accounts receivable
-
-
Long-term prepaid expenses
6,195
6,727
Property and equipment, net
2,625,393
2,512,704
Right of use assets
149,230
166,328
Intangible, net
78,381
81,749
Deferred tax assets
30,911
28,196
Other Non-Current Assets
15,497
14,098
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,110,417
3,009,472
TOTAL ASSETS
4,395,642
4,248,261
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
151,234
196,602
Current portion of lease liability
74,571
73,917
Accounts payable
126,899
112,596
Accounts payable to related parties
19,113
7,948
Air traffic liability
625,309
557,331
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
97,040
95,114
Taxes Payable
40,557
32,600
Employee benefits obligations
28,487
32,767
Income tax payable
4,293
3,835
Other Current Liabilities
1,206
786
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,168,709
1,113,496
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,329,125
1,229,031
Lease Liability
86,787
104,734
Net Defined Benefit Liability
7,547
7,670
Derivative financial instruments
275,090
268,338
Deferred tax Liabilities
18,885
18,782
Other long - term liabilities
216,979
206,813
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,934,413
1,835,368
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,103,122
2,948,864
EQUITY
-
-
Class A - 34,012,597 issued and 30,643,923 outstanding
21,324
21,289
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
99,849
98,348
Treasury Stock
(205,074)
(176,902)
Retained Earnings
1,367,866
1,324,022
Net profit
19,759
43,844
Other comprehensive loss
(18,670)
(18,670)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,292,520
1,299,397
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,395,642
4,248,261
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31,
(In US$ thousands)
2022
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
169,336
(892)
106,340
Cash flow (used in) from investing activities
(120,515)
(86,697)
19,795
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
(10,888)
162,325
55,058
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
37,933
74,736
181,193
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
211,081
119,065
158,732
Cash and cash equivalents at March 31
$ 249,014
$ 193,801
$ 339,925
Short-term investments
771,074
898,453
672,721
Long-term investments
204,810
111,001
114,277
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31
$ 1,224,898
$ 1,203,255
$ 1,126,923
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
and Adjusted Net Profit
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q19
Operating Profit as Reported
$ 44,774
$ (77,081)
$ 161,292
$ 112,873
Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision
$ 45,519
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ 44,774
$ (77,081)
$ 115,773
$ 112,873
Net Profit as Reported
$ 19,759
$(110,733)
$ 118,261
$ 89,431
Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision
$ 45,519
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ 6,752
$ 15,663
$ 8,922
Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments
$ 2,979
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 29,490
$ (95,070)
$ 81,664
$ 89,431
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q19
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 29,490
$ (95,070)
$ 81,664
$ 89,431
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
42,006
42,571
42,533
42,478
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ 0.70
$ (2.23)
$ 1.92
$ 2.11
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)
1Q22
1Q21
4Q21
1Q19
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
9.4
9.0
8.2
8.7
Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents)
-
-
(0.8)
-
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM (in US$ Cents)
9.4
9.0
9.0
8.7
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
3.4
2.5
2.9
2.7
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
6.0
6.6
6.1
6.1
