Bon Secours Mercy Health Introduces Accrete Health Partners

New digital holding company will coalesce a continuum of leading solutions and services to connect the technology, data and people needed to streamline health care and ultimately help improve outcomes.

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country, today announces the launch of Accrete Health Partners, a digital holding company that will expand, align and synergize the organization's digital health services, investments and partnerships.

As today's health care consumers demand better coordination across their health care touchpoints and provider systems seek greater cost efficiencies to help meet these demands, Accrete's growing suite of end-to-end digital technology solutions and services will generate value for both those wanting to provide improved health care – and those wanting to access it.

Led by Jason Szczuka, BSMH chief digital officer, Accrete will form an ever-growing coalition of provider systems, data and technology companies to bring best-in-class digital solutions and services to market across a set of influential focus areas.

Information and Technology Services: Provides end-to-end health care IT services and solutions that empower outstanding service delivery while reducing downtime and cost inefficiencies, and protecting provider, patient and system data.







Intelligence, Data & Analytics: Enables platforms and technology that provide better access to the right information at the right time. Machine learning and AI help to enable care delivery, operational processes and business strategy.







Digital Experience and Engagement: Develops innovative digital solutions, capabilities and platforms supporting the growing digital needs of consumers, health care systems, patients and providers alike.







Innovation: Centers a growing portfolio around strategic partnerships, investments and acquisitions of leading digital health tools and teams that add value and unlock new capabilities across ecosystem participants.

"Accrete will pave the way for innovative digital solutions and services to maximize their industry impact," said Jason Szczuka. "We are excited to partner with innovative provider systems and technology companies that are innovating across the continuum of care. The products we invest in and build together will add value for health systems, patients and employers as standalone solutions, but also are interoperable and categorically aligned, unlocking even more value when leveraged together."

For more information, visit accretedigital.com

About Accrete Health Partners

Accrete Health Partners is a strategic and innovative digital holding company that aligns and unifies leading digital health products, services and technologies through strategic development, investments and partnerships. With a goal to grow through strategic accumulation, Accrete is led by professionals who have the experience and proven understanding of what it takes to use technology, data and digital tools to make health care easier for patients, as well as for health care systems and hospitals. Together, we are unlocking talent and technology synergies to innovate and scale solutions that make a difference in health care. Learn more at Accretedigital.com.

Media Contact:

Maureen Richmond

mnrichmond@bsmhealth.org

513-222-3451

View original content:

SOURCE Accrete Health Partners