Vertical Lift Consortium Announces Urban Air Mobility Challenge, $50,000 in Prizes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertical Lift Consortium (VLC), Advanced Technology International (ATI), and TechConnect today announced the Urban Air Mobility Challenge and $50,000 in prizes to identify and award outstanding innovators.

Areas of interest include: electric vertical takeoff and landing (e-VTOL), innovative power generation and storage, data and systems situational awareness management, autonomous and collaborative behavior, and innovative air mobility capabilities and applications. Challenge administrators encourage innovators representing state-of-the-art air mobility solutions for both civilian and federal security applications to apply.

"Those in the urban air mobility space are at a moment of critical importance and alignment with national security interests, smart city initiatives, and unprecedented smart mobility funding from the Infrastructure Law," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President - TechConnect Division, ATI. "We hope to find truly transformative solutions and bolster them as they grow to serve the nation on a grander scale."

TechConnect will invite top-ranked applicants to pitch their solutions in-person to investment, industry and military tech scouts, as well as consortium representatives at the co-located Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo . Finalists at the event, which runs from September 26-29, 2022, in Washington D.C., will compete for $50,000 in non-dilutive prizes.

Qualified applicants receive a one-year free membership in the VLC, as well as access to engagement opportunities through the consortium. Members enjoy benefits including a united voice to Congress and the Department of Defense; funding opportunities through the Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium, an Other Transaction Authority (OTA); and networking opportunities with other vertical lift companies.

"With over 200 members and access to more than $10B in contracting authority, we're committed through our daily work to identify, develop, and prototype aviation technologies that produce new capabilities for our warfighters," said Nick Lappos, Vertical Lift Consortium Chair. "The nature of this Challenge is that it reveals cutting edge innovation and partnerships that we hope will extend our country's reach, retain our technical edge, and expand our capabilities for years to come."

Entrants must complete the online form by June 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM EST for consideration. For more information about this Challenge, to register for the informational webinar, and to apply by the deadline, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/AirMobility/ .

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

About Vertical Lift Consortium

The Vertical Lift Consortium (VLC) is a collaboration of small and large businesses, for-profit and not-for-profit entities, academic organizations, and their affiliated organizations working collaboratively with the U.S. government to rapidly transition innovative vertical lift technologies and to coordinate research and development programs designed for prototype aviation technologies. The Vertical Lift Consortium supports the $10B+ AMTC contracting authority for rapid prototyping of cutting-edge technologies. verticalliftconsortium.org

