Taos Air Returns with Nonstop Roundtrip Flights from Texas and California

The "Easiest Route to the Rockies" brings travelers to renowned mountain destination; allows Northern New Mexicans to "Book it to the Beach"

TAOS, New Mexico, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, Taos Air will restart its popular seasonal service offering direct public charter flights to and from Austin–Bergstrom International, Dallas Love Field, Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Los Angeles, and McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad. Service resumes just in time for Texas and California-based travelers to enjoy the Rocky Mountain adventures in Taos, and Taoseños to escape for their own summer vacations. Taos Air will continue to offer a charter flight experience at the price of a commercial airline ticket.

Taos Air is the "Easiest Route to the Rockies" for visitors from Texas and California. Prices are affordable and competitive, yet the travel experience is much more convenient than traditional commercial flights because of the simplified check-in and reduced airport congestion that comes with a boutique charter service. Taos Air also offsets 100% of its carbon impact and has been since 2018, making it the world's first carbon-neutral airline.

"We are thrilled to restart summer service, so visitors can come to Taos to experience rich spiritual traditions, fine art, distinctive cuisine, and the raw, natural beauty of the landscape," said Joe Zvada, Director of Aviation for Taos Air. "But Taos Air isn't just about accessing the Enchanted Circle, it also provides Northern New Mexicans with a simple, convenient travel experience to ultra-desirable destinations in California or Texas."

One of America's foremost art colonies, Taos is also home to a World Heritage Site (Taos Pueblo), one of the most photographed and iconic churches (St. Francisco de Asis), and a majestic landscape encompassing the Rocky Mountains and the Rio Grande Gorge. During the summer, visitors can look forward to fly fishing, performing arts, concerts, river rafting, arts and cultural events and more. For visitors seeking an even higher elevation, in the nearby Taos Ski Valley there is hiking, a mountain biking park, a cabled Via Ferrata climbing course and scenic lift rides. Taos Air passengers can receive complimentary round trip shuttle service from Taos Regional Airport to both the Town of Taos and Taos Ski Valley's award-winning hotel, The Blake at Taos Ski Valley.

"This winter, Taos Air benefitted the Enchanted Circle area of Northern New Mexico with more than $12 million in economic impact," said Karina Armijo, Town of Taos Director of Tourism. "Taos Air summer service will continue to drive economic diversity in New Mexico; it also provides local New Mexicans a convenient way to 'Book it to the Beach' this summer season."

Summer service will begin June 30 and run through September 26. Flights include one flight to and from each destination on the following days:

Austin : Flights Thursday and Sunday

Dallas: Flights Monday and Friday

Los Angeles : Flights Monday and Friday

Carlsbad / San Diego : Flights Sunday and Thursday

Visitors can book Taos Air tickets via TaosAir.com or by calling 833-359-8267 (FLYTAOS).

About Taos Air

Taos Air flights are public charters sold and operated by Advanced Air, LLC as a direct air carrier. Flights are subject to Department of Transportation Public Charter Regulations. Please visit www.taosair.com for more information on public charter flights.

View original content:

SOURCE Taos Air