Summer's Eve® Elevates Intimate Skin Care With New Spa Collection

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, personal care and wellness have risen to the top of our daily to-do lists as a way to feel better physically and mentally. In fact, even as consumers start to fall back into more "normal" routines, many still plan to continue using their personal care routine as a way to relax and unwind*. Even the smallest additions to your typical routine can make you feel pampered and refreshed. Winding down the day with a soothing bath or shower and taking time for your full body skin care regimen can make all the difference. Intimate care leader, Summer's Eve®, is making skin care for the intimate area more luxurious than ever to create a moment of daily self-care for consumers. This month, the brand is excited to launch its Spa collection that will take cleansing and pampering to a new relaxing level. The new line includes the Spa Luxurious Wash and Spa Intimate Skin Serum that is now available to enhance the everyday intimate care routine!

As the experts in intimate care, Summer's Eve® knows the importance of caring for the intimate skin, which is why they launched the new Spa Luxurious Wash – the first step to cleansing the external vaginal area and leaving the skin hydrated. This new addition to the Summer's Eve® family gently cleanses with a creamy, silky lather for a moisturized, fresh after shower feel. The wash is also pH balanced to match the intimate area's natural pH range and gives a relaxing spa experience with its calming chamomile fragrance blended with essential oils. Summer's Eve® Spa Luxurious Wash provides long-lasting freshness and leaves skin feeling pampered.

Elevating daily routines, Summer's Eve® expanded its lineup of products to include the Spa Intimate Skin Serum. This regimen addition will make every day feel like a spa day. Ideal for after showering, grooming, or before bed, the Spa Intimate Skin Serum can be applied to the external vaginal area to comfortably hydrate, smooth and soften delicate intimate skin. This product is gentle, safe and pH balanced for the external intimate area and is formulated with skin-loving ingredients such as Vitamin E, Aloe and Coconut Oil. Summer's Eve® Spa Intimate Skin Serum is the perfect last step to your at-home spa day experience to leave you feeling, rejuvenated and ready for relaxation. Studies show that nine out of ten women agree, the new Summer's Eve Spa collection pampers your intimate skin**.

"For years, our brand has been dedicated to providing gentle intimate care for women, and now, with many of our brand fans also being beauty-enthusiasts, we wanted to create something special for them to enhance their daily routine," said Jeanne Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "The new Spa collection brings luxurious, Spa-worthy intimate care so that every woman has the opportunity to elevate their day-to-day cleansing and pampering."

The Summer's Eve® Spa Collection and the Summer's Eve® full suite of brand products are created for a woman's most intimate area. Every product is gynecologist tested, and gentle enough to use every day and free from dyes, alcohol and parabens.

The new Summer's Eve® Spa Collection will be supported by the brand this spring and summer through marketing initiatives on social, digital and via PR. The line is now available in food, drug and mass retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon.

