One Call Enhances Its Leadership Team

Committed to excellence in care coordination for the workers' compensation industry,

One Call makes strategic leadership shifts that will best serve clients and injured workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leading provider of ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Jay Krueger has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and former CEO Thomas Warsop has transitioned to the company's Executive Chairman.

One Call Logo. (PRNewsfoto/One Call) (PRNewswire)

In September 2021, Krueger, a One Call Board Director for two-and-a-half years, joined the company as President and assumed functional responsibility of operations, product development, and provider relations. In his new role as CEO, Krueger will focus on opportunities to drive efficiency, technological advancements, and innovation in the industry – all of which hold special importance in a post-pandemic environment. He will also continue to serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

"Jay's qualifications speak for themselves," said Warsop. "With 23 years of experience in healthcare – and 14 of those years dedicated to workers' compensation – Jay possesses extensive knowledge and understanding of the industry and One Call's role within it."

Krueger's previous workers' compensation executive experience includes serving as Chief Strategy & Client Services Officer for PMSI, a best-in-class pharmacy benefit managers company; Executive Vice President for Helios, formerly the industry's largest provider of pharmacy benefit managers, durable medical equipment, home health, and claim settlement services; and Head of Strategy & Product Development for Optum's workers' compensation business unit.

Prior to workers' compensation, Krueger's background includes leadership positions at Aetna and APS Healthcare. His educational background includes a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"One Call's mission of getting injured workers the care they need when they need it motivates me every single day," said Krueger. "It is an honor to be appointed to this role – to lead and live out this mission together with more than 2,000 outstanding colleagues."

With Krueger's appointment, Warsop becomes Executive Chairman, actively leveraging Board resources in direct support of One Call's vision. In addition to his continued service to One Call, this shift will enable him to spend more time with his family.

"For the past year, I've been working with our Board on a succession plan," said Warsop. "As we discussed the ideal leader, Jay immediately stood out. In a relatively short period of time, he has had a tremendous impact on the organization, both from a business and cultural perspective. Our shift in roles will only enhance our strong partnership, trust, and commitment to One Call's success."

In addition to these leadership changes, Will Smith, the company's Chief Growth Officer and seasoned executive with more than 20 years of service, is stepping into a new role as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. Smith will strategically align the sales, product development, data/analytics, and marketing functions, to drive further growth, build momentum as an industry leader, and best serve clients.

"Will knows every facet of One Call and this industry," said Warsop. "His deep knowledge – amassed through years of experience building the company to what it is today – is simply irreplaceable. With an incredibly talented team behind him, he will oversee the overarching growth strategy for our company – a strategy that places clients' and injured workers' needs front and center. I know we will continue to see great achievements from this area of our business."

One Call's commitment to excellence in care coordination for the workers' compensation industry ultimately led to the company's decision to enhance its leadership team. As a leader within a complex industry, One Call strives to alleviate costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and position more than one million injured workers each year for a high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace.

"We welcome Jay and Will to their new roles and expanded responsibilities," said One Call's Board of Directors. "Likewise, we thank Tom for his leadership as CEO over the past few years and look forward to his continued contributions as Executive Chairman."

About One Call

As a leader in the care coordination of ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get injured workers the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, we work with many of the country's largest payors, employers and administrators to coordinate compassionate, thoughtful care that facilitates faster recovery and return to work. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com , LinkedIn (One Call), Facebook (@onecallcm), and Twitter (@onecallcm).

Media Contact:

Lisa Noakes

One Call, Sr. Director, Communications lisa_noakes@onecallcm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One Call