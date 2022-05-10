Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of 55+ Community in Sun City Center, Florida

New models of single-family homes and attached villas are now open at The Preserve at La Paloma in west central Florida's renowned, highly desirable active-adult market

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce the grand opening of The Preserve at La Paloma, a new 55+ neighborhood in the town of Sun City Center, Florida.

Mattamy Homes has unveiled three professionally decorated models in this intimate enclave of only 104 attached villas and single-family homes. A select number of water-view homesites are available, with some homesites offering views of the lush Cypress Creek Golf Club. On April 26th, the Egmont single-family model home received a silver award in the 2022 Tampa Bay Builders Association Parade of Homes in its price category.

The Preserve at La Paloma offers five single-family designs and two attached-villa plans, ranging from 1,501 to 1.908 square feet. Base prices start from the mid-$300,000s. Featured models include The Anclote and Topsail, both attached villas, and the Egmont.

With two to three bedrooms, two to 2.5 baths and two-car garages, these new homes feature airy, open-concept floorplans filled with natural light. All homes provide a flex room, private office or study. Other features include stainless steel appliances in the island kitchen, covered screened lanais, paver driveways and other luxe accoutrements.

The gated, private community is part of the Villages of Cypress Creek in Sun City Center, one of the nation's best-known active-adult lifestyle destinations.

"The Preserve at La Paloma is perfectly situated in golf-cart friendly Sun City Center, with resort-style amenities under construction that are designed expressly for active adults," said Bob Meyn, president of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "Residents will love the pool and spa, pickleball court, cozy clubhouse and other amenities designed for fun and wellness, with planned events and activities."

At the Preserve at La Paloma, residents have remarkable access to shopping, dining and everyday conveniences — all just a short walk, brief bicycle ride or quick golf cart or car drive away. Golf and multiple recreational opportunities lie just around the corner.

Situated off State Road 674 and less than 1 mile from I-75, The Preserve at La Paloma lies within easy reach of the best of the Florida's central western coast. Favorite destinations include vibrant Tampa, hip St. Petersburg, historic and culture-filled Sarasota, the Gulf's sugar-sand beaches, international and executive airports, cruise lines, parks, preserves and golf courses. World-class healthcare facilities are nearby. This location is a convenient place from which to sample the many flavors of central Florida culture.

A community video highlights the community's ideal location and fun-filled amenities coming soon, and more.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

