Mack Announces Electrify My Refuse Route Program and PreView Collision Warning Technology for Mack LR® Electric

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack Trucks today announced that it was offering a new program and a new safety offering for customers of the Mack LR® Electric model. Mack made the announcement at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, May 9-12, at the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California.

Mack launched the Electrify My Refuse Route Program, a unique-to-Mack campaign that rewards customers for sharing their refuse routes to prepare the fleet’s readiness for the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle. (PRNewswire)

Mack launched the Electrify My Refuse Route Program, a unique-to-Mack campaign that rewards customers for sharing their refuse routes to prepare the fleet's readiness for the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle. Mack also announced the availability of Sensta Technologies PreView collision warning technology on several Mack models, including the Mack LR Electric.

"Mack continues to invest in programs and technology to improve the total cost of ownership for customers," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. "Helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals, the Electrify My Refuse Route Program mitigates costs associated with electrification infrastructure. Along with sustainability, safety remains a priority for the refuse industry and Mack. PreView improves safety for drivers and others on the road, alerting operators when an object is in a blind spot and helping customers, and the industry, maintain enhanced levels of operating safety."

Through the Electrify My Refuse Route program, customers download the Mack Route Recorder app to receive up to $750 in Mack parts gift cards for sharing valid refuse collection routes. Customers who then purchase or lease the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle can receive $25,000 for charging hardware reimbursement and $10,000 in additional charging reimbursements for each further vehicle purchased.

To qualify for parts gift cards and the additional incentives, customers email Mack their recorded collection routes. The customer is rewarded $250 in gift cards for each submitted qualified route, with a limit of three per customer. Those that receive charging hardware reimbursement following a purchase or lease are limited to specific charger models and manufacturers.

PreView is available on the Mack LR Electric, diesel-powered Mack LR and Mack TerraPro models. Utilizing four radar sensors, one on each side of the vehicle, the PreView radar system detects objects and Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) that may be located in a driver's blind spot. Vulnerable Road Users are pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Indicators in the A-Pillars flash lights and audible alerts are sounded when the system detects a metallic object or a VRU in a blind spot. Available as an option and factory-installed on new builds, customers may also retrofit their trucks with PreView by contacting their local Mack dealer.

The next generation LR Electric, launched in March 2022, features 42 percent more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity offering an increased range. Featuring twin electric motors, the Mack LR Electric offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak output torque from zero RPM. The LR Electric has a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE™ suspension and Mack's proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

Easily identifiable by a copper-colored Bulldog on the cab denoting the electric drivetrain, the LR Electric's vehicle propulsion is offered through four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries that are charged though a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. The four batteries also provide all power for every onboard accessory, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Mack began serial production of the LR Electric in 2021 at its Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

Mack originally announced the Electrify My Refuse Route Program and PreView earlier today at WasteExpo 2022 in Las Vegas. Mack also announced at the show that the City of Ocala, Florida, purchased two Mack LR Electric models, and Miami-Dade County, Florida, purchased one LR Electric refuse vehicle.

For more information and full program terms and conditions of the Electrify My Refuse Route Program, please visit Mack booth No. 2028 at ACT Expo or your local Mack dealer. For more information about the Mack LR Electric, PreView, please visit Mack booth No. 2028 at ACT Expo, your local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com

NOTE TO EDITORS: These photos can be viewed and downloaded at https://press.macktrucks.com.

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and OHSAS 18001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation's roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to about $43 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com .

For more information about Mack, visit our website at www.macktrucks.com

KIMBERLY PUPILLO

DIRECTOR – PUBLIC RELATIONS

MACK TRUCKS, INC.

336-662-1787

kimberly.pupillo@macktrucks.com

Mack announced the availability of Sensta Technologies PreView collision warning technology on several Mack models, including the Mack LR Electric. (PRNewswire)

Mack Trucks announced today that its next generation Mack® LR Electric battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is now available for order. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mack Trucks