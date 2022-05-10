InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Stand for Lollipops (LGT-118)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to keep an unfinished lollipop clean and ready to enjoy without the hassle of constantly holding it," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the SUCKER STAND. My design would reduce the sticky hands, messy surfaces and germs associated with holding or setting a lollipop down."

The invention provides an effective means of protecting a lollipop. In doing so, it protects the lollipop from debris, germs and dirt. As a result, it helps to avoid wastage of the treat and it helps to prevent sticky residue on various surfaces. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, parties, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

