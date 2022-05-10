GRAND OPENING OF THE MOST LUXURIOUS NEW RESORT VILLA IN PUERTO ESCONDIDO

GRAND OPENING OF THE MOST LUXURIOUS NEW RESORT VILLA IN PUERTO ESCONDIDO

LA GEMA ESCONDIDA

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behind an unassuming black gate lies La Gema Escondida (the Hidden Gem). Once inside, La Gema's grandeur, architecture and vistas are revealed. Combining the comforts and amenities of a boutique hotel with the privacy of a luxury villa – La Gema is the only property of its kind in Puerto Escondido. La Gema is perched on one of the most beautiful clifftops in all of Oaxaca's coastline and has been thoughtfully and meticulously re-imagined by its new owners. La Gema offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, the neighboring beaches and pristine azure waters where guests can enjoy whale watching, dolphins, flying fish and a myriad of birds all from the comfort of the main sofa

(PRNewswire)

On arrival, guests are welcomed into the grand palapa — with its sunken dining room and main salon adorned with local artisanal Oaxacan textiles and overlooking the infinity pool and the Pacific. The villa provides amenities such as a cliffside private jacuzzi, various outdoor living spaces and dining areas (including a wet bar and parilla). The meticulously maintained grounds are a sea of pink and white bougainvillea along with native cacti, palm trees and succulents.

La Gema is also a culinary experience. Our private chef, Antonia Aragon Ramirez, is the true essence of the home. Antonia's food journey is steeped in local Oaxacan roots and its cuisine. Guests will be provided with two meals a day (breakfast and either lunch or dinner) included in the daily price. The menu has been designed to showcase Antonia's talents and the rich diversity of local food sources.

La Gema has been accepted for listing through the "Plum Guide" and "In Residence by Pieter Brundyn" — two of the most influential platforms for luxury vacation rentals. La Gema is the only Mexican property included in the Plum Guide south of Mexico City.

La Gema offers five light-filled bedrooms, each with stunning views of the Pacific and ensuite bathrooms. A magical place to wake up in, the private master suite is a serene experience with a beautiful hand painted mural centered above the king bed, a large walk-in shower with multiple shower heads and an outdoor sofa and hand-woven swing on its terrazza. All bedrooms offer individual air conditioning, custom luxury linens and bespoke bath amenities.

La Gema can be combined with Casa Nopal de Puerto Escondido — which includes two identical, two-story casitas and private pool for a truly memorable resort style experience accommodating up to 14 guests.

Additional information about the property can be found at https://www.lagemaescondida.com/ or on Instagram @lagemapuertoescondido.

The list below highlights just some of the media frenzy surrounding Puerto Escondido in the past 6 months.

Time Magazine placed Puerto Escondido in its list of 100 World's Greatest Places calling it a "Rising Design Destination"

The Financial Times referred to Puerto Escondido as a hidden gem - "a place of breathtaking surf breaks, simple thatched beach houses and cult omakase bars"

The Times (UK) called Puerto the "coolest holiday hotspot for 2022"

Travel & Leisure commented on the exhilarating ocean swells, fiery sunsets and nights spent in the sand laughing and dancing

Fodor's called Puerto Escondido Mexico's Next Hot Beach Destination

Mexico Today wrote lavishly about Puerto Escondido's appeal to "connoisseurs and those wishing to skip the bustle" of more crowded destinations.

We hope to welcome you to paradise.

La Gema Escondida

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alex Guidera

+1 (917) 714-5881

Info@lagemaescondida.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE La Gema Escondida